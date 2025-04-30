This Lawmaker Thinks He Can Pass a New Assault Weapons Ban

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced on Wednesday that he is introducing a new assault weapons ban.

The bill would ban certain “military-style assault weapons” similar to the Federal Assault Weapons Ban (FAWB) enacted in 1994.

Advertisement

“Today, I will be introducing the Assault weapons ban of 2025, a bill that would ban the sale, manufacture, import, and transfer of military style assault weapons,” Schiff said in a video posted on X. “Since 2006, there have been 486 mass shootings involving assault weapons. Hundreds and hundreds of Americans have been killed in these mass shootings.”

The lawmaker claimed the proposed legislation “is a way to attack that massive threat to our safety and security.”

For 10 years, that bill had a dramatic impact on mass shootings and mass casualties. But when that expired, mass fatalities and gun shootings went up by 236%. The impact was that dramatic. It's time to pass an assault weapons ban again. It's time to protect our communities from senseless gun violence. It's time to bring back that powerful common sense reform again. It's time for the assault weapons ban of 2025.

The time to act is now.



I'm introducing the Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2025. pic.twitter.com/TZu7GTCjvF — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 30, 2025

As with most anti-gunners, Schiff conveniently left out the fact that the vast majority of mass shootings and incidents of gun violence are committed using handguns. Banning so-called “assault weapons” would do nothing to reduce homicides in America.

The FAWB banned the sale and manufacture of certain semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity magazines (over 10 rounds). The law applied only to weapons manufactured after the ban was enacted and expired on September 13, 2004.

Despite arguments coming from anti-gunners, the law had a negligible impact on crime. This is because these weapons were used in only one percent of crimes. Criminals needed only to switch to other types of firearms.

It is also worth noting that the rise in mass shootings had nothing to do with the law’s expiration. As stated previously, most active shooter incidents involve handguns, not big, black, scary, rifles. The anti-gunner lobby exploits high-profile mass shooting incidents that often involve rifles to give the impression that banning these weapons would stop these attacks.

They are lying.

There is also the reality that studies show that between at least 40 and 65 percent of gun crimes are committed by those who obtained their weapons illegally, further demonstrating that gun control is about as effective at stopping these crimes as fighting a silverback gorilla with a water gun.

The left promised that gun control would result in safe communities. The truth is that making it harder for people to keep and bear arms only makes communities more dangerous.

Advertisement

But as I have said many times in the past, anti-gunners like Schiff know that these laws don’t work – at least not in the ways they claim. He knows that only a minuscule percentage of gun homicides involve “assault weapons.”

This is about control. If they manage to ban these firearms, they won’t stop there. Their objective is to diminish gun ownership as much as possible – including handguns. With a Republican-dominated Congress, Schiff’s bill is unlikely to pass. But this shows that the pro-gun rights crowd had better be paying attention.