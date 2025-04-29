Michelle Obama Says Trump's Immigration Policies Keeps Her Up at Night – Isn't She Forgetting Something?

Former first lady Michelle Obama recently indicated that President Donald Trump’s immigration policies keep her up at night.

She made the comments during an appearance on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast in which she discussed some of the fears she has for her family and the nation during this period of political polarization.

Advertisement

“Well, in this current climate, for me, it's what's happening to immigrants. So it's not the fear for myself anymore. I drive around in a four car motorcade with a police escort. I'm Michelle Obama,” she said. “I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable. So, my fears are for what I know is happening out there in streets all over the city.”

And now that we have leadership that is indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn't. And we know that those decisions aren't being made with courts and with due process, and that it's being made like this cop that pulled my brother over when he was 12, ‘you don't look like somebody that belongs. I can determine just by looking at you that you're a good person or you're not a good person.’

Obama further stated that “Knowing that there’s so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those choices, I worry for people of color all over this country.”

She added: “I don’t know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody. That frightens me. It keeps me up at night.”

Nice “I’m @MichelleObama” flex there. “Legal” immigrant here who went through courts and due process, UNLIKE ILLEGALS, to become a citizen and you can kindly stop.



Be real. What likely keeps you up at night is Jennifer Aniston. Stop using us as tokens. pic.twitter.com/oY9UeF6yAI — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) April 29, 2025

So, Michelle Obama is worried about Trump “indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn’t.” Yet, her husband, former President Barack Obama, will forever be known as the “deporter in chief” because he kicked millions of illegal immigrants out of the country.

Perhaps she didn’t think this one through, folks.

The Migrant Policy Institute estimated that President Obama deported over 3 million people from the United States during his two terms in office. His administration drastically increased removals.

I wasn’t the only one to notice the irony here. Several others on social media pointed out that Obama was an expert deporter and even stored migrant children in cages long before Trump did the same.

Obama counted "turn aways" at the border as "deportations" just to boost his numbers. He built the "cages". https://t.co/EFd1KX3H17 — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) April 29, 2025

Nothing says “I’m losing sleep over deportations” like being married to the guy who set the all-time record and still getting standing ovations from the same people crying about it. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 29, 2025

Advertisement

Spare us the crocodile tears, Michelle. Your husband deported millions while you smiled for the cameras. Now you’re pretending to be terrified? Pathetic. You had eight years to “protect” people — you chose photo ops instead. — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) April 29, 2025

The lack of self-awareness that has become so prevalent on the left would be funny if these people weren’t in positions of power. But, this only goes to show that hypocrisy and politics go together like chicken and waffles.