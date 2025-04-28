'Male Supremacism' Conference Spirals Into Open Call for Authoritarian Censorship

A Virginia Commonwealth University professor called for deplatforming right-leaning media figures and influencers to “disrupt capitalism.”

Podcaster and blogger Dr. Karlyn Borysenko went undercover to report on the Male Supremacism Studies Conference.

Dr. Kay Coghill, during a conversation at the conference, advocated for silencing those who hold conservative or Republican views.

“I think a solution that will really disrupt capitalism, honestly, is deplatforming people and deplatforming people and making specific websites, forums, whatever, illegal and actually having consequences, material consequences,” she said.

Coghill further insisted that after deplatforming her political opponents, they should keep them banned instead of “being like Elon Musk and letting Trump and Milo Yiannopoulos get back on Twitter now that he owns it.”

She further highlighted the importance of “making sure people do not have access to these social media websites and forums that allow them to perpetuate and push this information in digital spaces, because that’s where the youth is getting this information from.”

Patrick Hermansson from Hope Not Hate chimed in, agreeing with Coghill’s sentiments. “I spent my whole career doing deplatforming. It’s like the core strategy we do,” he said. “But even I’m getting more and more skeptical of it because they have their own platforms and … it’s very hard to control them.”

And they're getting more and more financing so they can, if they get kicked off somewhere, get more, get an alternative. There's so many alternative platforms with huge reach now … But it's becoming less and less of a useful tactic over time because we don't have this sort of pressure to get people off these platforms anymore. X is one of those cases. But it's true for TikTok and it's true for all of them now, really.

The conference is the brainchild of the Institute for Research on Male Supremacism (IRMS). No, really, it’s a thing. I didn’t make this up to be funny. It’s not satire. It’s “an intersectional feminist organization that brings together experts from both inside and outside of academia to analyze and expose the dangers of male supremacist ideology and mobilization,” according to its website.

We serve as a resource for scholars and media seeking to understand these mobilizations and a strategic partner for social justice groups working to confront the impact of male supremacist ideology and organizing on the ground, in policy, and culture. IRMS recognizes the value of intersectional scholarship and seeks to understand male supremacism in terms of how it interacts with white supremacist, antisemitic, anti-gay, and anti-trans ideologies, as well as other supremacist and prejudiced ideologies that target vulnerable populations.

This is verbose way for the organization to say they are doing their part to force their Marxist ideas on the rest of the nation through authoritarian means. These people do not do much to hide what they plan to do – but it still doesn’t get much attention.

Their ultimate objective is to dismantle our concept of private property. As Coghill said in the clip, she seeks to tear down our current version of government and rebuild it in the Marxist image. Folks like her are warping young minds at universities and colleges across the country, persuading them to believe what they believe: That people who do not agree with their mission should be silenced and deplatformed, not repudiated.

For some, these people do not seem to be much of a threat. But while we argue about the latest outrage du jour, they are gradually expanding their influence in important institutions across the country. Yes, they look and sound funny, but their ideas are dangerous, and they have gotten quite proficient at spreading them.