Another Top Pentagon Official Resigns Amid Internal 'Turf War'

The Department of Defense lost another top official on Thursday. This time, it was Joe Kasper, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s chief of staff.

Kasper’s departure reportedly comes amid a “turf war” between top Defense Department officials. Several individuals have either been fired or have voluntarily resigned after investigations into leaks in the agency.

From the New York Post:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lost another member of his team Thursday as former chief of staff Joe Kasper is reportedly leaving the Pentagon amid a “turf war” that has resulted in several high-level departures and threats of subjecting staff to polygraph tests. Kasper, who left his role as chief of staff last week, was expected to stay on in a different capacity at the Pentagon but has decided to move to the private sector amid the turmoil, according to Politico. His exit comes a month after he fired off a memo announcing an investigation into “unauthorized disclosures of sensitive and classified information across the Department of Defense.”

Politico reported earlier on Thursday that Kasper will “is now planning to go back to government relations and consulting.”

He will continue to support and advise the Pentagon, he said, but as a special government employee. This will limit him to performing temporary jobs for just 130 days a year. A former longtime chief of staff to indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter, Kasper was a leading figure in the firings of senior adviser Dan Caldwell, Hegseth deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll, the chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg. The trio were ousted last week in a leak investigation. Some officials saw the wave of firings as a bid by Kasper to consolidate power. “Kasper did not like that those guys had the secretary’s ear,” a person familiar with the dynamic said. “He did not like that they had walk-in and hanging-out privileges in the office. He wanted them out. It was a knife fight.” The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hegseth confirmed Tuesday on Fox & Friends that Kasper would move into a different role at the Pentagon. But he insisted that his top aide had not been fired and reaffirmed support for him. “Joe is a great guy, great American,” Hegseth said. “He has done a fantastic job for us at the Defense Department…You make changes over time, and we’re grateful for everything Joe’s done.”

A number of officials stepped down over the past week amid an investigation into leaked information. Dan Caldwell, one of Hegseth’s most trusted advisers, was escorted from the Pentagon last week after allegedly leaking information. Before this, he was placed on administrative leave over an “unauthorized disclosure.”

Secretary Hegseth has faced a barrage of criticism and questions over several issues within the Defense Department. During an interview on Fox News, he suggested that forces in the Pentagon are working against him and President Donald Trump. He further cautioned that those found to be leaking information to the press could face prosecution.

“When that evidence is gathered sufficiently … those people will be prosecuted, if necessary,” he told host Brian Kilmeade.