'Threat to Democracy': Trump Didn't Mince Words in This Post About Harvard's Antisemitism

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Harvard University for its failure to address antisemitism and its adherence to left-wing ideology.

The president’s comments come as his administration is pressuring the school to stop allowing rampant antisemitism to flourish on campus. “Harvard is an Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution, as are numerous others, with students being accepted from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart,” He wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The place is a Liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom and spew fake ANGER AND HATE. It is truly horrific! Now, since our filings began, they act like they are all “American Apple Pie.”

The president further appeared to criticize attorney William Burck, who is representing Harvard in the legal proceedings against the White House.

Harvard is a threat to Democracy, with a lawyer, who represents me, who should therefore be forced to resign, immediately, or be fired. He’s not that good, anyway, and I hope that my very big and beautiful company, now run by my sons, gets rid of him ASAP!

Harvard hired Burck to help the college resist Trump’s demands to enact several changes, according to Bloomberg.

Burck was hired to help Harvard President Alan Garber repel Donald Trump’s demands to force sweeping changes at the oldest and richest US university. Harvard sued several US agencies and top officials this week for freezing billions of dollars in federal funding, with Burck writing that Harvard won’t “surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.” Burck has frequently worked on high profile political cases, including for conservative groups. His closest ties to the president are because of his role as the outside ethics adviser for the Trump Organization. Since he was brought on in January, he’s been responsible for reviewing corporate decisions including transactions over $10 million and leases of space more than 40,000 square feet (3,716 square meters).

After the terrorist group Hamas killed Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, a wave of antisemitic incidents began across the country, especially on college campuses. Pro-Palestinian student groups like the Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) issued a statement two days after the massacre in which it held the “Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

COUNTDOWN TO SHALOM HARVARD:



Once again, an antisemitic rally took place at Harvard to protest "Zionist aggression here."



Students were *required* by organizers to wear masks to evade any accountability.



Harvard was told about the unsanctioned protest in advance, and actively… pic.twitter.com/3s3l4d3Iff — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) March 29, 2025

Harvard was criticized for giving a milquetoast condemnation of the group’s statement. Pro-Hamas protesters were allowed to stage raucous demonstrations on campus. In many cases, they threatened Jewish students with violence and advocated for the destruction of Israel. Some Jewish students hid in their dorms because they were concerned for their well-being, according to an ABC News report.