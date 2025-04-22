Here's What Rahm Emanuel Said That Caused This Podcaster to Totally Melt Down
Tipsheet

FDA Announces Major 'Make America Healthy Again' Shakeup

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 22, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary on Tuesday announced plans to ban artificial food dyes from America’s food supply by the end of 2026.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated that his agency would pursue this move shortly after President Donald Trump nominated him.

“The FDA is taking the following steps,” Makary said during a press conference.

Number one, establishing a national standard and timeline for the food industry to transition from petroleum-based food dyes to natural alternatives. Number two, initiating a process to revoke authorisation of synthetic food colorings, including those not in production, namely citrus, red, number two, and orange bee, within the coming weeks. Number three, taking steps to eliminate the remaining six synthetic dyes on the market from the US Food Supply, specifically red dye number 40, yellow dye number five, yellow dye number six, blue dye number one, blue dye number two, and green dye number three, by the end of next year.

Makary explained that the agency is “requesting food companies to remove red dye number three sooner than the 2027, 2028 deadline previously announced. “These steps that we are taking means that the FDA is effectively removing all petroleum-based food dyes from the US Food Supply.”

The official noted that many US food manufacturers “have been extremely cooperative” and that “there are many good people in food manufacturing, delivering on the needs of the American public, and they have done exactly what we have asked them to do.”

Makary further stated that “if we can get beyond the tribalism in our society, rampant in our culture, we will realize that we all want the same things.”

Republican, Democrat, and independent moms showed up in high numbers to vote for President Trump on this very issue that Secretary Kennedy has championed. Moms across America have spoken, and they want more honesty and humility from our nation's healthcare leaders.

This move is part of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. His approach could significantly impact the production of candies, cereals, snacks, beverages, and other foods. The FDA currently allows 36 food color additives, including eight synthetic ones, according to The Washington Post.

Public pressure to eliminate these substances has mounted over recent years over concerns about their impact on children’s health. The FDA previously indicated, “the totality of scientific evidence shows that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives.”

However, Kennedy has argued that dyes amount to letting food companies “mass poison” children. Critics suggest that HHS should focus on more pernicious health risks such as tobacco and alcohol. “Food dyes are an important cause of morbidity, but I don’t think they are, by a long shot, the largest cause of chronic disease in this country,” said Peter Lurie of the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

