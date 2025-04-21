Austin Metcalf's Father Goes Off on Influencer for Exploiting His Son's Killing

A group called “Protect White Americans” held a protest in Frisco, Texas, at the stadium where a high school student was killed by another student during a track meet.

Jake Lang, a pardoned J6er and Florida Senate candidate, held the rally ostensibly to protest the killing of Austin Metcalf. The story garnered national attention after media figures immediately injected a racial narrative into the tragedy because Metcalf was white and his assailant was a black student named Karmelo Anthony. Both were 17 years old.

Only a few protesters showed up to participate in the event. According to KERA News, more police officers, counter protesters, and journalists were in attendance than actual protesters.

Lang and his partner, Philip Anderson, another right-leaning influencer, gave a speech decrying the violence inflicted on white people by black Americans. They called Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, hoping he would express support for their protest.

They were quite disappointed.

“You are part of the f****** problem, my friend,” Metcalf said when it was his turn to speak. “You're trying to create more race divide than bridging the gap. I do not condone anything you do.”

Metcalf further demanded that Lang “take my son’s face off your website.”

Lang responded by claiming the father is exhibiting “white guilt” and “creating more Austin Metcalfs with your weakness” and that he is “being weak.”

I’m not going to mince my words:



White Weakness & Submission is WHY AUSTIN DIED.



Jeff Metcalf IS THE PROBLEM.



Austin Metcalf’s father is more outraged at ME - for STANDING UP against the violent abusive black culture that KILLED HIS SON,



Then he is at the actual degenerate… pic.twitter.com/1ndfZ0itud — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLangJ6) April 19, 2025

Anthony was sitting in a section that was reportedly reserved for other students when Austin approached him, asking him to leave. Anthony said, “touch me and see what happens.” When Austin tried to physically remove him, Anthony allegedly pulled a knife out of his backpack and stabbed him once in the heart before running away, according to eyewitnesses.

Austin died shortly after. Anthony allegedly confessed to the stabbing to a police officer and appeared to claim self-defense. “He put his hands on me, I told him not to,” he said, according to the police report.

During the event, Lang railed against “black culture,” which he characterized as violent. In one clip, Lang supposedly broke into the stadium and noted that Austin’s blood was still on the bleachers and ground. “I just hopped the fence to get in here,” he said in the video.

However, it appears this was staged. Amanda McCune, a spokeswoman for the Frisco Independent School District, told The Dallas Morning News that, “The individual in this video is filming on the home side of the stadium,” but that the incident “occurred on the visitor side which can be seen across the field when he turns the camera off himself.”

The district is “in the process of filing trespassing charges” against Lang, McCune said.

All those who had so much smoke for Karmelo’s advisor throwing out Jeff Metcalf, what about J6 Jake Lang berating the father and calling him WEAK? This is disgusting all the way around.@bennyjohnson @charliekirk11 @SarahisCensored @MattWalshBlog @ZeekArkham — Christy Kelly✨ (@Kelly4Humanity) April 19, 2025

In an interview with The New York Post, Jeff Metcalf lashed out against Lang and his group, calling them “race baiters” who “wanna spew their narrative for their own agenda.”

“That’s all they are: Race baiters,” Jeff Metcalf told The Post. “F—ing people that wanna spew their narrative for their own agenda. They don’t give a s*** about my family. … about Karmelo Anthony’s family.” Protect White Americans was founded by Jake Lang, a self-styled “political prisoner” who was arrested during the January 6th protest and is now running for a U.S. Senate seat from Florida. Metcalf said Lang invited him to speak at Saturday’s rally, trying to win him over with statistics about black violence and “white lives matter” rhetoric.

The father has repeatedly stressed that the incident was not about race. Unfortunately, plenty of online influencers on both sides of the issue were quick to racialize the incident. On the right, influencers claimed the incident was indicative of a widespread wave of violence against white Americans. They used it to portray black males as inherently dangerous, violent people.

Folks on the left responded by supporting Karmelo Anthony simply because he is black. They held their own demonstration at a different location in the city.

This story is a disturbing example showing how online influencers can use tragedies to foment racial division. Both sides have exploited Austin Metcalf to propagate racial narratives when there is no evidence that race played a factor in the incident.

What is truly sad about this is the impact it must be having on the families. The fact that Lang felt comfortable calling the father while he was still grieving his son to ask him to also use his son’s death to attack black people shows just how low some are willing to go to push this divisive agenda.

On the other side, Minister Dominique Alexander has been using the Anthony family to promote hate as well. He recently held a press conference to discuss the case. Jeff Metcalf showed up to the conference, but was escorted out of the building when Alexander contacted law enforcement. "What we saw…of the father being here..is a disrespect to the dignity of his son," he said.

In today’s polarized society, this is the last thing we need. It appears there are some dark forces bent on pitting Americans against one another. In this case, it is clear there is an effort to deepen animosity between white and black Americans. Fortunately, this remains a mostly online phenomenon so far. Reasonable people can disagree on the details of the incident. But everyone can agree that this tragedy should not be exploited for clicks and division.