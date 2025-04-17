Five Dead, Four Injured in Active Shooting at University – Police Say Two Shooters Were Involved

Update: Law enforcement told WFTV that five people were killed in the shooting. They noted that there were two shooters, one of whom is also dead. It is not clear whether the gunman is being included in the total death count.

Original: Multiple people were injured during a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday.

The university in a post on X urged students to “Continue to shelter in place” and explained, “Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union.”

Footage circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the shooting. In one clip, a police officer can be seen walking next to a bleeding person lying on the ground. In another, police can be seen arrested the alleged gunman.

Staff at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is “receiving and caring for patients” from the shooting, a representative told NBC News.

"At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share," the representative said. "However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected."

So far, six people have been hospitalized, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Garrett Harvey, a student at the school, posted footage showing people running across the street during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Townhall will provide updates.