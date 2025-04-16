This New York Republican Might Challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul

Rep. Elise Stefanik (D-NY) is reportedly considering running against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul next year.

This revelation comes after President Donald Trump withdrew Stefanik as his nominee for United Nations ambassador due to the Republicans’ narrow lead in the House. Several sources told Fox News Digital that Stefanik might be planning to take on Hochul for the governor’s seat.

Sources tell Fox News Digital that she is being encouraged to run by allies of Trump and longtime friends. Stefanik outperformed the president in her congressional district in 2016, 2020 and 2024, which one source says could be an indicator that she could do well with New York's swing voters. The Republican won with 62% of the vote in her strongly conservative district in November. On Wednesday, Stefanik made the case for a GOP win in New York this year when she commented on a Marist poll that shows Governor Hochul's approval numbers to be underwater with NY voters. "This latest bombshell polling proves what every New Yorker already knows: that we must FIRE Kathy Hochul in 2026 to SAVE NEW YORK. Hochul is the Worst Governor in America and it’s not even close." Her incompetence, corruption, and radical failed Far Left policies have destroyed our great state causing businesses and families to flee from crushing high taxes, out of control regulations, inept fiscal mismanagement, wide open border sanctuary city policies putting illegals first and New Yorkers last, and an out of control crime crisis due to Democrats’ failed bail reform defund the police policies. This polling shows that we can WIN & SAVE NEW YORK.", Hochul said in the statement.

Elise Stefanik is considering a run for governor in New York, sources tell me, because she is the most popular Republican in the state (albeit a very blue one), has a war chest of $10M, and has outrun Trump in her district. And given Hochul's polling she believes she has a shot. — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) April 16, 2025

If Stefanik does decide to run, she would have a $10 million war chest backing her. The fact that she has earned more name recognition over the years will also help her in what might appear to be a longshot.

New York has not had a Republican governor since 2006 under George Pataki, who was elected in 1995.

Still, Stefanik would have a considerable level of support if she decided to run. In fact, Republican leadership in Washington and New York have urged her to run against Hochul, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Hochul’s approval ratings have not been up to par. A Marist poll conducted between April 3 and April 9 showed that only 39 percent of New Yorkers approve of her performance, while 46 percent disapprove. It also showed that 57 percent of voters do not want Hochul to seek re-election next year. A Siena College Poll conducted in March showed that 40 percent of voters view her favorably while 50 percent view her unfavorably.

If there was ever a time for Republicans to vie for the New York governorship, it might be now.