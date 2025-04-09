Attorney General Makes Major Announcement About Trump's Pro-Gun Agenda

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday the creation of a Second Amendment task force to investigate potential infringements on gun rights in the executive branch.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order instructing the attorney general to conduct an audit into various federal agencies to identify policies that unconstitutionally restrict gun rights.

Bondi, in a press release, noted that “The prior administration placed an undue burden on gun owners and vendors by targeting law-abiding citizens exercising their 2nd Amendment rights.”

The attorney general further explained that the task force “will combine department-wide policy and litigation resources to advance President Trump’s pro-gun agenda and protect gun owners from overreach.”

Bondi issued a memo announcing the new initiative, arguing that “For too long, the Second Amendment … has been treated as a second-class right.”

“It is the policy of this Department of Justice to use its full might to protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.”

President Trump has made protecting the Second Amendment rights a priority for this administration. As he explained, "[t]he Second Amendment is an indispensable safeguard of security and liberty," because it "is foundational to maintaining all other rights held by Americans." Executive Order 14206 § 1 (Protecting Second Amendment Rights). To that end, President Trump has directed me to propose a plan of action designed "to protect the Second Amendment rights of all Americans." Id. § 2(a). As one element of a comprehensive plan of action that I am proposing to the President, I am hereby creating a Second Amendment Enforcement Task Force. This task force will continue the Department's ongoing work to implement Executive Order 14206 and protect the fundamental right secured by the Second Amendment. The Task Force is principally charged with developing and executing strategies to use litigation and policy to advance, protect, and promote compliance with the Second Amendment.

AG Pam Bondi Makes Huge Announcement: Launches 2nd Amendment Task Force In DOJhttps://t.co/3Gl9GyrtFw pic.twitter.com/giG9tkqwpc — Guns&Gadgets (@Guns_Gadgets) April 9, 2025

The Justice Department on Monday announced that it repealed a Biden-era policy aimed at cracking down on gun sellers. The “zero tolerance” policy punished firearms dealers for making trivial clerical errors while filling out paperwork. Several dealers faced having their licenses revoked as a result of the policy.

Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works, faced off against the Justice Department over its bump stock ban. He told Townhall that his victory in that case prompted the Biden administration to stop targeting small gun stores.

“After the Cargill ruling, SCOTUS clarified that the ATF couldn't create or write a law, so the Trump administration had no choice but to take a slightly different approach and repeal everything if they wanted to be pro 2A,” he said.

Bondi has not yet detailed the full scope of the new pro-gun initiative, but there are several areas that it could address, especially gun restrictions that do not line up with the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.