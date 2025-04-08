Supreme Court Hands Trump Administration and DOGE a Huge Victory

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration another victory after it blocked a lower court’s ruling requiring the White House to reinstate the 16,000 probationary workers it terminated earlier this year.

This means the White House does not have to bring back the employees it fired as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative. The Supreme Court’s ruling suggested that the nonprofit groups that filed the lawsuit might not have legal standing to sue the administration.

The District Court’s injunction was based solely on the allegations of the nine non-profit-organization plaintiffs in this case. But under established law, those allegations are presently insufficient to support the organizations’ standing.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled in March that the Trump administration must rehire the employees, referring to their firings as a “sham.” He claimed the White House’s attorneys were concealing facts related to who ordered the firings.

“You will not bring the people in here to be cross-examined. You’re afraid to do so because you know cross examination would reveal the truth,” the judge said to a DOJ attorney during a hearing Thursday. “I tend to doubt that you’re telling me the truth. … I’m tired of seeing you stonewall on trying to get at the truth,” he said.

The Supreme Court will likely be quite busy over the next four years as Democrats continue using lawfare to stymie the president’s agenda – especially when it comes to shrinking the government. DOGE has been the left’s favored target for lawsuits since the moment President Trump took office. In fact, there are between 10 and 15 current legal actions aimed at stopping the DOGE team from carrying out its duties.

The first four lawsuits against DOGE were filed on January 20, the day President Trump took office, because the anti-DOGE crowd just couldn’t wait to go to war with the administration. Three of the legal complaints argued that the entity is not a government department but an advisory committee. Thus, the Trump administration allegedly violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), which requires advisory committees to adhere to certain hiring and disclosure rules while also being “objective and accessible to the public.” Under FACA, advisory committees are also required to allow the public to attend their meetings. One of the lawsuits argues that “DOGE is not exempted from FACA’s requirements” and that all of its meetings “must be open to the public.”

This is a critical victory for the Trump administration and DOGE. But there will certainly be more lawsuits the White House will have to battle against as time goes on. Since Democrats have little control over Congress, the courts have been their primary weapon. One thing is clear: U.S. taxpayers will be shelling out billions of dollars over the next for years to oppose these lawfare tactics.