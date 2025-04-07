President Trump Has a Message for Those Worried About Tariffs

President Donald Trump has a message for Americans concerned about the impact of the global tariffs he recently implemented: Don’t panic.

In a Monday post on Truth Social, the president stressed that “The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO.”

“Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!),” Trump continued. “Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!”

Shortly after that post, the president wrote another in which he affirmed that several countries are coming to the negotiation table due to the tariffs. “Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set,” Trump wrote.

He stated that he spoke with the Japanese Prime Minister on Monday morning. “He is sending a Top team to negotiate!” Trump wrote.

They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other “things.” It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!

Earlier in the day, President Trump suggested that the U.S. economy is headed in the right direction and that the tariffs were already bearing fruit.

Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place. This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA! Our past “leaders” are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

As of Monday, Brent crude oil was priced at $65.16 per barrel, according to Bloomberg Energy. This is a decrease from last year. Additionally, Trading Economics reported a significant decrease since the start of the year.

Interest rates have also declined, according to the Federal Reserve. It currently stands at a range of 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent. This is a significant drop from the 5.33 percent it rose to in August 2023.

Recent data regarding food prices is not quite clear. The USDA Economic Research Services reported a 2.6 percent year-over-year increase in February. Forecasts predict that food prices will rise by 3.3 percent over the year, so it appears the trend is moving upward.

Inflation remains an issue. The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a 2.8 percent year-over-year increase in the CPI as of February.

However, Trump’s claims on the amount of money coming from tariffs is accurate. The Tax Foundation estimated that the global tariffs could generate $258.4 billion this year. This breaks down to about $4.97 billion each week.

Several nations, such as Vietnam and India, have signaled a willingness to negotiate better trade deals with the U.S. This might include both countries decreasing or eliminating the tariffs they impose on American goods. Talks with the two nations are expected to begin this week.