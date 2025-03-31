The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why.
Anti-Gunner Organization Just Made the Case for Trans-Identified People to Own Firearms
Here's What's at Stake for Republicans in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Elections
Pam Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lawsuit
VIP
Colorado Far From Finished Infringing on Gun Rights
How the Left Downplays Politically-Motivated Crime As Just Protests
More 'Extremely Dangerous Criminals' Have Been Sent to El Salvador
VIP
Dems Say Wisconsin Is Not for Sale. Walker Hits Them With the Facts.
The High Cost of Coastal Litigation: A Threat to Louisiana’s Economy and Trump’s...
DOGE Will Look Into Lawmakers Who Became 'Strangely Wealthy'
VIP
Another Poll Shows Democrats in Disarray Over How the Party Is Handling Trump
Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the...
Here’s Why the LA Times Is Suing Mayor Karen Bass
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate'
Tipsheet

Iran Loads Up Missiles After Trump Issues Threat

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 31, 2025 1:15 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

 The Iranian regime has reportedly loaded missiles on launchers in preparation for potential U.S. military action after President Donald Trump issued a threat to bomb the nation if it refused a new deal on nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

NBC News’ Kristen Welker said on Sunday that President Trump told her that if Iran does not agree to a nuclear deal, “there will be bombing and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

The Tehran Times, a government-run news outlet, reported that “Iran’s missiles are loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch.”

The outlet added: “Opening the Pandora’s box will come at a heavy cost for the U.S. government and its allies.”

Tensions have risen between Washington and Tehran as the Trump administration tries to coax the regime into a deal in which it would not pursue a nuclear bomb. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded on Monday with his own threat against the U.S., according to NBC News.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Trump reiterated his threat on Sunday that Iran would be bombed if it does not accept his offer for talks outlined in a letter sent to Iran’s leadership in early March, giving Tehran a two-month window to make a decision.

“The enmity from the U.S. and Israel has always been there. They threaten to attack us, which we don’t think is very probable, but if they commit any mischief they will surely receive a strong reciprocal blow,” Khamenei said.

“And if they are thinking of causing sedition inside the country as in past years, the Iranian people themselves will deal with them,” he added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The U.S. can choose the course and concede to consequences.”

On Friday, Khamenei rejected overtures from Washington to hold talks with the Trump administration. He said it was “not rational, intelligent, or honorable” to participate in the proposed meetings. “Negotiations with America do not solve any of our problems,” he said.

Advertisement

Still, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement on Sunday indicating that the regime is open to “indirect negotiations.”

Pezeshkian's remarks, conveyed through the sultanate of Oman, suggested that while Iran may be open to indirect negotiations with the United States, any talks have made little progress since Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018. Over the years, tensions in the region have escalated, with attacks at sea and on land becoming more frequent. The Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza saw Israel targeting leaders of Iran's "Axis of Resistance." However, as the U.S. intensifies airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the threat of military action to neutralize Iran’s nuclear capabilities remains a real possibility.

The Trump administration has not yet indicated whether it would be willing to hold “indirect negotiations” with the Iranian regime.

Tags: IRAN DONALD TRUMP NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
DOGE Will Look Into Lawmakers Who Became 'Strangely Wealthy' Madeline Leesman
The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why. Katie Pavlich
Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the Media Mia Cathell
Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement