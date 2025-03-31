Iran Loads Up Missiles After Trump Issues Threat

The Iranian regime has reportedly loaded missiles on launchers in preparation for potential U.S. military action after President Donald Trump issued a threat to bomb the nation if it refused a new deal on nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

NBC News’ Kristen Welker said on Sunday that President Trump told her that if Iran does not agree to a nuclear deal, “there will be bombing and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Trump told Kristen Welker that he's "pissed off" at Putin, and that he's going to bomb Iran if they don't submit to US demands...? pic.twitter.com/bNTzscLhVy — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 30, 2025

The Tehran Times, a government-run news outlet, reported that “Iran’s missiles are loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch.”

The outlet added: “Opening the Pandora’s box will come at a heavy cost for the U.S. government and its allies.”

#EXCLUSIVE

Information received by the Tehran Times indicates that Iran's missiles are loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch.



Opening the Pandora's box will come at a heavy cost for the U.S. government and its allies. pic.twitter.com/IR6YsxclYP — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) March 30, 2025

Tensions have risen between Washington and Tehran as the Trump administration tries to coax the regime into a deal in which it would not pursue a nuclear bomb. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded on Monday with his own threat against the U.S., according to NBC News.

Trump reiterated his threat on Sunday that Iran would be bombed if it does not accept his offer for talks outlined in a letter sent to Iran’s leadership in early March, giving Tehran a two-month window to make a decision. “The enmity from the U.S. and Israel has always been there. They threaten to attack us, which we don’t think is very probable, but if they commit any mischief they will surely receive a strong reciprocal blow,” Khamenei said. “And if they are thinking of causing sedition inside the country as in past years, the Iranian people themselves will deal with them,” he added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The U.S. can choose the course and concede to consequences.”

An open threat of «bombing» by a Head of State against Iran is a shocking _affront_ to the very essence of International Peace and Security.



It violates the United Nations Charter and betrays the Safeguards under the IAEA.



Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) March 31, 2025

On Friday, Khamenei rejected overtures from Washington to hold talks with the Trump administration. He said it was “not rational, intelligent, or honorable” to participate in the proposed meetings. “Negotiations with America do not solve any of our problems,” he said.

Advertisement

Still, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement on Sunday indicating that the regime is open to “indirect negotiations.”

Pezeshkian's remarks, conveyed through the sultanate of Oman, suggested that while Iran may be open to indirect negotiations with the United States, any talks have made little progress since Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018. Over the years, tensions in the region have escalated, with attacks at sea and on land becoming more frequent. The Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza saw Israel targeting leaders of Iran's "Axis of Resistance." However, as the U.S. intensifies airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the threat of military action to neutralize Iran’s nuclear capabilities remains a real possibility.

The Trump administration has not yet indicated whether it would be willing to hold “indirect negotiations” with the Iranian regime.