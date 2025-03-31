Anti-Gunner Organization Just Made the Case for Trans-Identified People to Own Firearms

It’s always lovely when anti-gunners unintentionally argue against their cherished gun control laws. Such is the case with Giffords, one of the nation’s leading gun control advocacy groups.

The organization on Monday continued in the left-wing tradition of exploiting “marginalized” groups to con people into giving up their Second Amendment rights. In a post on X, the group argued, “Trans people deserve to live freely and safely,” but “Trump and fellow extremists continue to aggressively attack the community.”

We know that hateful rhetoric armed by weak gun laws puts trans Americans at an elevated risk for gun violence. On this #TransDayOfVisibility, we recommit to celebrating trans lives and building a future where we all feel safe to be ourselves.

Trans people deserve to live freely and safely. But Trump and fellow extremists continue to aggressively attack the community.



The numbers reveal that trans-identified individuals are at a higher risk of becoming victims of violent crime, a point Giffords recognizes, according to an article on its website.

A report released by Giffords Law Center, Everytown, HRC, and Equality Florida in 2020 highlighted how transgender people are at a higher risk of homicide, suicide, and domestic violence. In 2020, three out of four transgender people who were killed died by gun violence. Transgender and non-binary people, particularly Black transgender women, are overwhelmingly impacted by gun violence. Transgender people are at an elevated risk of violence due to transphobia and anti-LGBTQ bias, as well as conditions of unemployment, poverty, and homelessness which trans people are more likely to experience. Transgender individuals who face discrimination and crippling socioeconomic conditions, particularly Black and Latinx trans women, may end up involved in sex work as a means of survival. Transgender women, especially those who are sex workers, are victimized by both police who wield firearms and emboldened, hate-fueled citizens in their everyday struggle to survive and thrive.

Additionally, the Human Rights Campaign noted that 401 hate crime incidents targeting trans-identified folks occurred in 2023, according to FBI Data. The Bureau reported a total of 547 hate crimes against trans-identified individuals in 2023.

There is also the fact that high crime rates across the country pose a threat to trans-identified people as well as everyone else. It is unquestionably an issue that begs for more attention.

Giffords is right. Trans-identified folks do deserve to be free and safe. This is why the government should not impose onerous restrictions on their right to own and carry firearms. Trans influencer Sara Higdon pointed this out in response to Giffords’ post, posting a video in which she highlighted the importance of gun rights.

“We hear so often in the media that there's this trans genocide going on from people on the left, yet those same people will sit here and tell me or tell everybody that I don't have a right to defend myself,” Higdon said.

I don't know how the people on that side of the aisle can square that circle. How do you say that these people are in such danger, that they don't have the right to defend themselves, that you're trying to take everybody's guns away in their self-defense away? It's the same argument that we make with that anti-Second Amendment rights are anti-women, because guns are the great equalizer when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable.

You claim we are in such danger, but then want to take away a tool for us to defend ourselves with. Square that circle… pic.twitter.com/QY1V2OrYml — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 31, 2025

It has never made sense to me how anti-gunners could be deluded enough to argue that slapping more restrictions on lawful gun owners will somehow prevent violent crime. It is as if they insist on believing these laws will magically compel evil people not to obtain weapons and use them on people who obey these restrictions.

With the amount of defensive gun uses that occur each year, you would think they would take a moment to reconsider their indefensible positions. It is not possible to calculate how many people would still be alive today if the state had not prevented them from keeping and bearing arms – but it is likely a significant number.

But this is the crux of the matter.

Anti-gunners do not care about victims of violent crimes. They do not care whether gun ownership saves lives. Their agenda has little to do with public safety and more to do with restricting a right intended to prevent a corrupt government from exerting its will on the populace.

Their aim is not to keep people safe – it is to keep people dependent on a system that cannot save them. No number of emotional arguments can change this, so we must never allow these people to get their way.