Democrats Continue Bashing Elon Musk Despite Investing in Tesla

Well, it appears that not all Democrats despise Tesla owner Elon Musk as much as they would have us believe. In fact, it seems that at least some left-leaning lawmakers are quite fond of his company, even though they bash it every chance they get.

The left despised Musk with the fire of a thousand burning suns ever since he threw in with President Donald Trump. The heat grew even more intense after he was announced as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

Over the past three months since President Donald Trump took office, Democrats in the government and media have been spending their time wringing their hands when they are not busy clutching their pearls. Take Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), for example. During an appearance on MSNBC, she laid into Musk.

“He wakes up lying. He goes to sleep lying,” Omar said. “And frankly, I don't think he understands the laws of this country. I don't think he understands the Constitution. I don't think he understands the power that we have as members of Congress. And I don't think he understands or thinks that people are entitled to rights under the Constitution if he doesn't like them.”

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) was one of many who went crazy on Musk over the decision to scuttle the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). “This fight isn’t just about USAID or the Department of Education, it’s about whether the people and their elected representatives should govern, or whether the richest man in the world gets to call all the shots,” he whined.

Sen. Chuck Schumer slammed DOGE, saying it is “letting a small group of unelected people, secret, run rampant through the executive branch accessing the private data millions of Americans need, and God knows what they’re going to do with it.”

But some Democratic lawmakers secretly support Musk – at least through his company. In fact, several left-leaning members of Congress own Tesla stock – even while constantly bashing its owner, according to a Fox News report.

Despite their rhetoric, some Democrats are investors in the company currently bearing the brunt of the Musk hatred. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have all purchased Tesla shares since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. As of March 2025, several other House Democrats, including Reps. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Dwight Evans, D-Pa., also remain invested in Tesla. One month into the new Trump administration, Cisneros went on Forbes Breaking News to slam Musk and President Donald Trump, calling the first month of the administration "atrocious" and saying that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is "causing destruction." He also slammed Musk personally, saying, "He basically bought himself the presidency of the United States" and "I have no doubt he is the one calling the shots." Just days later, however, Cisneros purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Tesla stock as the company faced a protracted decline in value, likely due to Musk’s sudden wane in popularity. On Feb. 11, Gottheimer issued a statement in which he went full scorched earth on Musk, saying, "the risks to Americans’ privacy and financial security from Musk’s unchecked access are not only unacceptable, but also outright dangerous." "My constituents are deeply concerned about Elon Musk having unrestricted access to their Social Security numbers, tax refunds, health, and bank account information," said Gottheimer, adding, "To be clear: No one elected Elon Musk or entrusted him with keeping sensitive data from falling into the hands of our adversaries." Around the same time, however, Gottheimer disclosed he purchased up to $45,000 in Tesla stock.

As I’m fond of saying, hypocrisy and politics go together like chicken and waffles. This story part of a miles-long list of examples exemplifying how Democrats adhere to this principle.

Whenever we hear these Democrats shriek and howl about Elon Musk and DOGE, we should remember that very few of these people actually mean what they say. It appears their supposed hatred of the man is a Hollywood-worthy performance.