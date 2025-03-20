Trump Administration Threatens to Withhold Funding From This City Until it Cracks Down...
Trump Administration Has Approached These Two Nations to Discuss Palestinian Resettlement...
President Trump Just Got This University to Start Taking Antisemitism Seriously
VIP
Law Students Use Taxpayer Funds to Attack Gun Rights
Kennedy Describes Schumer's Popularity As Only He Can
Musk Reacts to What The Daily Show's Audience Did During Segment on Tesla...
HHS Responds to Maine's Defiance of Trump's Executive Order Barring Males From Girls'...
Hawley Shares His Concerns About Oz Leading CMS
VIP
Lawmakers Take Aim at One Unnecessary Regulation That's Driving Up the Cost of...
President Trump’s Powerful Message to Tehran
These 2024 Election Stats Absolutely Stunned Liberal Data Analysts
The 'Trans' Boxer Who Beat Up a Female Athlete Plans to Return to...
Remember How UPenn Allowed a Man to Compete on the Women’s Swim Team?...
Charlie Kirk Moves to Take Over Prager Affiliates, Limbaugh Time Slot in Salem...
Tipsheet

Trump Is Not Letting This University Continue Forcing Female Athletes to Compete Against Men

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 20, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

 The Trump administration is taking action against the University of Pennsylvania for forcing female swimmers to compete against biological males.

The White House is reportedly halting $175 million in federal funding to the school over the matter, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

A senior White House official said Penn permitted the athlete to compete in the team, overturning records won by women. It also gave the athlete access to the women’s locker room, the official said. 

Neither the administration nor the school named the athlete. Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, competed on the women’s swimming team at Penn in 2022. That year, she became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship, winning the 500-yard freestyle. Thomas came out as transgender in the summer of 2019 and soon began hormone therapy.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to prevent educational institutions from compelling female athletes to face off against biological males. In February, he signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” which bans trans-identified males from participating in women’s sports in K-12 schools and colleges.

UPenn has a history of pushing progressive ideology in sports. Lia Thomas presents the most prominent example of the controversy over the matter, which played heavily into the 2024 presidential race.

Thomas garnered national criticism after he began competing in women’s swimming events. Several female athletes at the school spoke out against Thomas, arguing that he held an unfair advantage over them because he is male. They also complained about having to share locker rooms with him.

Recommended

These 2024 Election Stats Absolutely Stunned Liberal Data Analysts Guy Benson
Advertisement

To recap, Thomas is a biological male who identifies as a “transgender woman.” He competed on the UPenn men’s swim team for three consecutive seasons before deciding to compete as a woman and go by “Lia.” Women were forced to share a locker room with Thomas and felt uncomfortable doing so, which Townhall covered. And, Thomas robbed women of opportunities and took home a Division I Title at the NCAA swimming championships.

One female athlete described the effect of having a man in their locker rooms.

Regarding the locker room situation, Scanlan said that the school never spoke to the girls to inform them that they would be sharing a locker room with a male. She shared that she tried to avoid Thomas and “change as fast as possible.”

“It [the locker room] was uncomfortable. I did notice a few girls – there’s a few bathroom stalls in the bathroom – and I did notice some girls changing in the bathroom stalls for practice, which I’ve never really seen that before,” Scanlan said. “For me personally, the biggest thing was, when you’re changing, there’s all these people talking in the background, all these women’s voices, and then all of a sudden you hear a man’s voice. I’d always kind of jump a little bit [hearing Thomas’ voice].”

Advertisement

This development comes after the Trump administration used a similar tactic against Columbia University in New York. The White House stated it was withholding $400 million in funding for the institution because of its refusal to address the rise of antisemitism on its campus.

Tags: EDUCATION AND SCHOOLS EDUCATION GENDER TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

These 2024 Election Stats Absolutely Stunned Liberal Data Analysts Guy Benson
Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Kennedy Describes Schumer's Popularity As Only He Can Leah Barkoukis
Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain Kurt Schlichter
Musk Reacts to What The Daily Show's Audience Did During Segment on Tesla Attacks Leah Barkoukis
Trump Administration Has Approached These Two Nations to Discuss Palestinian Resettlement Plans Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
These 2024 Election Stats Absolutely Stunned Liberal Data Analysts Guy Benson
Advertisement