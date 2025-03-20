Trump Administration Has Approached These Two Nations to Discuss Palestinian Resettlement Plans

The Trump administration and Israel’s government have approached Sudan and Somalia as potential places to resettle Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

Multiple sources told CBS News that the U.S. is eyeing the countries as potential destinations for those living in Gaza.

A combination of Israeli and U.S. officials communicated to Sudan and Somalia, two diplomatic sources confirmed to CBS News. Senior far-right Israeli government officials have already been calling for Palestinians to migrate from the enclave. Mr. Trump's remarks have only emboldened Israel to reach out to other countries to explore opportunities for Palestinian resettlement, one source said. Those who spoke with CBS News also suggested that the Trump administration is interested in Syria as a potential new home for Palestinian civilians. However, a senior Syrian official said they are not aware of the U.S. or Israel reaching out to them about the matter.

The move is part of President Donald Trump’s plan to remove Palestinian civilians from the region after the war is over and have the United States take over Gaza to facilitate rebuilding efforts. The president announced the plan in February during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The administration has also been discussing the matter with neighboring countries Egypt and Jordan. Both governments have rejected the idea, but Jordan indicated it would be willing to take in 2,000 Palestinian children.

Somalia’s ambassador to the United States indicated that neither government has approached them about housing Palestinians.

Dahir Hassan, Somalia's ambassador to the U.S., told CBS News that "neither the U.S. administration nor Israeli authorities have approached the Somali government regarding any proposed relocation of Palestinians to Somalia." Hassan also cited concern that "the dissemination of such unverified information risks fueling recruitment propaganda for extremist groups like ISIS and Al-Shabaab, potentially exacerbating security challenges in the region."

The Associated Press reported that Sudanese officials have outright rejected the idea. Palestinians in Gaza have also opposed the resettlement idea.

Palestinians in Gaza have rejected the proposal and dismiss Israeli claims that the departures would be voluntary. Arab nations have expressed vehement opposition and offered an alternative reconstruction plan that would leave the Palestinians in place. Rights groups have said forcing or pressuring the Palestinians to leave could be a potential war crime. Still, the White House says Trump “stands by his vision.”

Trump’s plan has also met with resistance from European nations who argue that it would be a form of ethnic cleansing.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza has once again intensified after Israel launched airstrikes against Hamas on Tuesday, ending the temporary ceasefire agreement.

Israel and Hamas had been engaged in negotiations to bring about the release of the rest of the hostages Hamas kidnapped during its surprise attack on October 7, 2023. The terrorist group recently began launching rockets again after Israel’s renewed airstrikes.