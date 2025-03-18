Israel Bombards Hamas in Major Surprise Attack

It appears the ceasefire in Gaza is over. Israel reportedly launched a major surprise attack against terrorist group Hamas on Tuesday, threatening “increasing military force” after hostage negotiations halted.

Advertisement

This development comes amid discussions on how the Gaza Strip will be administered after the war is over. The attack came in the form of airstrikes across the border, according to The Associated Press.

Israel launched new strikes against Hamas early on Tuesday and promised ‘increasing military force’ after talks on further hostage releases stalled. Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January. At least 44 people were killed in the airstrikes, Gaza’s Health Ministry said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire and release hostages. Officials said the operation was open-ended and was expected to expand.

Hamas warned that Israel’s new airstrikes breached the ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the “Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight.” She further stated that “Hamas, the Houthis, Iran – all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America – will see a price to pay: All hell will break loose.”

Hamas in a statement slammed Israel’s “unprovoked escalation” and said it jeopardizes the Israeli hostages it still holds.

Israel’s government has accused the terrorist group of “repeatedly” refusing to release hostages and participate in negotiations. This attack was one of the most deadly military operations carried out in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Israel’s attack has killed over 400 people and wounded hundreds more, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It’s the deadliest day in Gaza since November 7, 2023. A doctor told CNN the scenes at one Gaza City hospital were “nothing close to anything I’ve experienced before.”

The Gaza Health Ministry’s count of casualties in the region has been called into question, with several questioning whether they are exaggerating the true civilian death toll.

In English, Palestine makes up a bunch of fake numbers and lie to you about indiscriminate bombings.



In Arabic, Palestine admits that Israel targeted terrorists with precision.



It's a culture that lies effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/Wt9pdYFpdz — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 18, 2025

The acting director of the United Nations Works and Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) indicated that there is still a chance the two parties could resume the ceasefire. “This can be stopped. We can still draw back from the brink. People have gone through unimaginable tragedy here,” he told CNN.