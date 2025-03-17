Democrat Tears Will Flood the Streets After Seeing Their Latest Approval Ratings

Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse for Democrats, new polling has even more bad news for the beleaguered left-wing party.

To put it simply, the Democratic Party’s approval ratings have descended further into the toilet with two new polls showing that America has rejected the Braying Donkeys. Let’s start with CNN, which published the results of a poll showing that the Democrats’ approval rating has sunken to historic lows.

Advertisement

The Democratic Party’s favorability rating among Americans stands at a record low, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, fueled in part by dimming views from its own frustrated supporters. With many in the party saying publicly that their leaders should do more to stand up to President Donald Trump, Democrats and Democratic-aligned independents say, 57% to 42%, that Democrats should mainly work to stop the Republican agenda, rather than working with the GOP majority to get some Democratic ideas into legislation. The survey was taken March 6-9, days before 10 Democratic senators — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — voted with Republicans in the chamber to advance a GOP-authored spending bill to avert a government shutdown, much to the chagrin of many other Democratic lawmakers and progressive critics. The majority’s desire to fight the GOP marks a significant change in the party’s posture from the start of Trump’s first term. A September 2017 poll found a broad 74% majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners saying their party should work with Republicans in an attempt to advance their own priorities, and just 23% advocating for a more combative approach.

BREAKING: Americans' favorable view of the Democratic Party has fallen to 29%, the lowest ever recorded in CNN's polling dating back more than 30 years.



pic.twitter.com/VzJ6ZDLRBJ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 16, 2025

Even further, 52 percent of Democratic voters believe the current leadership is taking the party in the wrong direction. Overall, the party’s favorability rating has plummeted to an abysmal 29 percent, which has broken a record, according to CNN.

Among the American public overall, the Democratic Party’s favorability rating stands at just 29% – a record low in CNN’s polling dating back to 1992 and a drop of 20 points since January 2021, when Trump exited his first term under the shadow of the January 6 attack at on Capitol. The Republican Party’s rating currently stands at 36%.

But wait, there’s more!

Let’s hop on over to NBC News, which published the findings of its own poll on Sunday showing that Democrats are about as popular as an extreme case of gonorrhea.

The Democratic Party has reached an all-time low in popularity in the latest national NBC News poll, as it searches for a path forward after a painful loss to President Donald Trump — and as the party’s voters spoil for a fight between their leaders in Washington and Trump. Just over a quarter of registered voters (27%) say they have positive views of the party, which is the party’s lowest positive rating in NBC News polling dating back to 1990. Just 7% say those views are “very” positive. “With these numbers, the Democratic Party is not in need of a rebrand. It needs to be rebooted,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey along with GOP pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

Advertisement

Horwitt nailed it. The Democratic Party’s brand has taken several serious hits over the past four years. With the dismal performance of their autopen president and their hyperfocus on pushing transgender issues and others that the American public does not care about, they have successfully rendered themselves irrelevant.

If these poll results don’t inspire some serious soul-searching on the part of Democrats, I don’t know what will.