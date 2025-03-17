Tremendous: Trump White House Ignored This Part of a Little Judge's Order on...
Tipsheet

Crockett Takes Aim at Fetterman Over His Criticism of 'Bizarre' Fighter Video

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 17, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas blasted Sen. John Fetterman after the Pennsylvania Democrat criticized her “choose-your-fighter” TikTok video.

“He’s not the one to talk about anything,” Crockett said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”



“I mean, this is a guy that doesn’t seemingly want to own a suit, own a suit, I’m not really sure. But I don’t show up in hoodies when I’m going on the floor,” she added. 

Crockett explained the video came after an influencer asked her and other Democrats to participate. 

“I think that it is important that people see that we’re real people, and even if that means that there’s a moment to laugh, that’s OK, especially since it seems like we’re doing more crying than anything,” she said. 

“But just know that we were not on the House floor jumping around at all, whereas Senator Fetterman is consistently walking around the Senate chamber, and he is walking around in such a way that they literally had to change the rules in the Senate so that he could walk around that way,” she added, claiming that’s reason enough that he shouldn’t “actually have an opinion about this.”



Fetterman has publicly criticized the behavior of many members of his party, including during President Trump's joint address to Congress and the "bizarre" videos they're posting on social media. 

"#TheResistance," he wrote on X. "Snub a 13 year-old cancer survivor," "Joint Address Protest Paddle Bonanza" and "Bizarre 'Pick Your Fighter' videos."

