Crockett Takes Aim at Fetterman Over His Criticism of 'Bizarre' Fighter Video

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas blasted Sen. John Fetterman after the Pennsylvania Democrat criticized her “choose-your-fighter” TikTok video.

“He’s not the one to talk about anything,” Crockett said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Advertisement

“I mean, this is a guy that doesn’t seemingly want to own a suit, own a suit, I’m not really sure. But I don’t show up in hoodies when I’m going on the floor,” she added.

Crockett explained the video came after an influencer asked her and other Democrats to participate.

“I think that it is important that people see that we’re real people, and even if that means that there’s a moment to laugh, that’s OK, especially since it seems like we’re doing more crying than anything,” she said.

“But just know that we were not on the House floor jumping around at all, whereas Senator Fetterman is consistently walking around the Senate chamber, and he is walking around in such a way that they literally had to change the rules in the Senate so that he could walk around that way,” she added, claiming that’s reason enough that he shouldn’t “actually have an opinion about this.”

Congresswoman Crockett (D-TX) pushes back against Senator Fetterman after he trashed their cringe social media videos. She descends into a word-salad about why they did the videos.



"I just don't think that he's necessarily the one to actually have an opinion about this."



What's… pic.twitter.com/0iABPlfHnj — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) March 16, 2025

Fetterman has publicly criticized the behavior of many members of his party, including during President Trump's joint address to Congress and the "bizarre" videos they're posting on social media.

"#TheResistance," he wrote on X. "Snub a 13 year-old cancer survivor," "Joint Address Protest Paddle Bonanza" and "Bizarre 'Pick Your Fighter' videos."

#TheResistance:



🥇 Snub a 13 year-old cancer survivor.



🥈 Joint Address Protest Paddle Bonanza.



🥉 Bizarre “Pick Your Fighter” videos.



🍺 Hold our beer: Government Shutdown!



Never, never, never vote for a shutdown—ever. pic.twitter.com/R1DEUFB34U — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 7, 2025

Help us cover Dems in Disarray by joining Townhall VIP today!