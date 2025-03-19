Lib Outlet Reviewed What Led to Kamala Harris' Defeat, and Found Something Interesting...
Chuck Schumer Made an Interesting Admission About the Democratic Party

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 19, 2025 11:15 AM
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made an interesting admission about his party and the left in general when it comes to the spread of antisemitism in America.

During an appearance on “The View,” he discussed his upcoming book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning” and said his warning was addressed “particularly to the left.”

Schumer noted that as a progressive Democrat, he believed he “ought to talk to people on the left, that you can’t be antisemitic and you’re sliding into it.”

“When you say ‘by any means necessary,’ does that mean kill all the Jews?” the senator asked.

Schumer further countered the notion that Israel is carrying out a genocide in the Gaza Strip, referring to it as “a vicious term.”

“People may not feel Israel did it the right way, but it’s not genocide … it’s Hamas who does genocide and wanted to kill all the Jews wherever they are,” he added.

The lawmaker elaborated on violent incidents that were motivated by anti-Jewish bigotry. “A Jewish bakery, they threw a rock through the window,” he said.

There’s a woman who lives near me. She's head of the Brooklyn Museum. She's Jewish. She has nothing to do with Israel. They painted red paint all over her house. People who were yarmulkes or Jewish stars were punched and vilified. All sorts of nasty terms were thrown, not just for people, for their support of it.

Of course, Schumer didn’t focus all of his comments on the left. One of the hosts asked him to respond to President Donald Trump’s assertion that Schumer “used to be Jewish” and that he is Palestinian now.

The senator replied, saying Trump “treats Jews transactional. ‘Oh, they have money, Oh, I need their votes,’ but he doesn’t understand what Jewish people are like and he does things that can lead to antisemitism.”

In Virginia, when they marched on a Jewish synagogue, both sides are to blame. He sits down with. He talks about replacement theory, which is antisemitic. He cuts money from synagogues. He should read the book. He could learn something.

The antisemitism has been largely an issue on the left since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7, 2023. The war ignited a series of anti-Israel and pro-Hamas protests across the nation. Activists marched in the streets and on college campuses shouting antisemitic slogans such as “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free” and others. Many have been seen on video waving Hamas flags.

In several situations, some of these individuals have gone so far as to defend the terrorist group’s actions, blaming Israel for inciting violence. Many of these demonstrations have turned violent, with pro-Hamas agitators physically assaulting and threatening Jewish students.

Schumer is right, of course. While antisemitism exists on the right and left, it is the left who appears to have more of a problem with anti-Jewish bigotry. As I discussed in another article, conservative influencers have roundly rejected antisemitic sentiments coming from the likes of Candace Owens, Jake Shields, and others.

However, on the left, Schumer appears to be one of few high-profile Democrats who are loudly railing against anti-Jewish sentiments. Indeed, the issue has gone largely unnoticed by left-wing media. In some cases, they have outright defended those on the left who have peddled antisemitic tropes.

The rise of antisemitism in America is an unfortunate byproduct of the war in Gaza. But the issue goes deeper than that. There have been anti-Jewish elements on the left for decades. What we are seeing today is the expansion of this thought coming from the left, and it will only stop if more people on the left are willing to call it out.

