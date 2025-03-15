We Have a New Trump Travel Ban Coming
Tipsheet

Trump Strikes Back: Airstrikes Launched Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 15, 2025 5:30 PM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump authorized a "powerful" military strike against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday. The targeted attack is aimed at dismantling the Houthi militia's capabilities, which have been responsible for multiple destabilizing actions in the Middle East. Trump's decision underscores his commitment to confronting Iranian influence and securing American interests in the region while also sending a strong message to those who threaten U.S. allies and national security.

In a Truth Social post, Trump announced that he had "ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen.” He also warned the terrorist group that he won’t stand for their stunts like his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, who was “pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going.” 

“They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones,” Trump wrote. 

The attacks were executed by the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, along with three Navy destroyers and one cruiser, targeting key sites in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. The strikes focused on Houthi radar systems, air defense installations, and missile and drone systems, all of which had been used by the rebels to interfere with shipping routes in the Red Sea.

“Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets and to restore Navigational Freedom,” Trump continued. “No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”

Controversy Erupts Over Reporter’s Mic in Trump’s Face – Here’s Why Sarah Arnold
Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, vowing to hold the terrorist group "fully accountable" for its actions just days after the Houthis declared their intent to continue targeting Israeli vessels in Yemeni waters. This threat was a response to Israel's blockade of Gaza.

“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!" The president’s post read. 

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

