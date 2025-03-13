School District Pushes Trans Propaganda on 5th Graders, Parents Can't Do Anything About It

Despite the fact that most Americans disagree with subjecting children to gender ideology in the classroom, progressives are still attempting to indoctrinate students.

Writer Tim Urban posted a video on X that is being shown to fifth graders in elementary schools in Newton, Massachusetts.

The video features cartoon children discussing their private body parts and introduces the concept of gender to kids. One of the kids, after being asked whether they are a boy or girl, responds:

Funny you should ask, Sid. One of the first things they check when a new baby is born is what body parts they have. They do that to determine a baby's sex. Most of the time, it's easy to determine, and sometimes it's more complicated. This one has a penis. It's a boy. This one has a vulva. It's a girl.

One of the female characters notes that “The way your body looks on the outside is only part of the story” and explains that “there is also something called gender, which is how you feel inside your body and who you know yourself to be.”

“And your gender, how you feel on the inside, doesn’t always match the sex you were called when you were born,” she continues.

The girl further says, “Let’s say you were born with a penis and you feel like a boy inside. In that case, your sex and your gender match.”

Another child asks, “But what if you were born with a penis and you know you’re a girl inside, not a boy.”

She replies: “then your sex and your gender don’t match.”

The boy continues his questioning, asking whether a male who is a girl on the inside has to “love pink things and princesses.”

The girl responds:

Nope. Sometimes people refer to things as girl things and boy things, but this is just how people sometimes classify things, usually to make it easier to sell stuff to kids and their parents. Clothes, toys, and games are for everyone. You don't have to be a boy or a girl to like a certain thing.

She goes on to explain that “The body parts you were born with don’t always dictate who you are, how you feel, or what you like to play with.”

A video being shown to all 5th graders at elementary schools in my hometown of Newton, MA. pic.twitter.com/N0i8X0mj54 — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) March 12, 2025

This is what is being taught to elementary kids in Newton, according to Tim Urban. But what makes this even worse is that the Newton Public School district does not allow parents to opt their children out of this indoctrination, according to a Daily Signal report.

Parents whose children are enrolled in Newton Public Schools can’t opt them out of lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity, according to guidance approved in October by the district’s school board, called the Newton School Committee. “While parents/guardians/caregivers may opt out of the health curriculum specifically related to sexual reproduction, our commitment to gender and sexuality education remains firm,” the document says. “Our curriculum aligns with state guidelines to promote understanding and inclusion of diverse identities and orientations.” A footnote clarifies that parents and guardians legally may exempt their kids from sex education lessons, but this doesn’t include lessons where themes of “sexuality, gender identity, or sexual orientation” are “embedded in the course material or instructional lesson but not the course’s primary subject.”

Progressives know their views are far from popular among most Americans regardless of political affiliation. Indeed, after the 2024 election, several high-profile Democrats publicly disagreed with pushing gender ideology in schools and sports.

This is why Newton’s school district, as well as many others across the country, have sought to force parents to allow their children to be brainwashed by this ideology. Instead of using persuasion, they are using force, plain and simple.

This does not mean parents have absolutely no recourse. In many states, people are pushing for school choice programs that would allow parents to have more control over where and how their children are educated. This legislation would allow more parents to homeschool or place their kids in institutions that are focused on educating students, not indoctrinating them. This is why Democrats strongly oppose these measures.

This battle is still raging even after it cost Democrats big in the election. They are hellbent on compelling American society to embrace the ridiculous notion that men can become women and vice versa. The more we expose this, the easier it will be to fight back.

