Drunken Teacher Exposes Herself at School Board Meeting. You Won't Believe Her Punishment.

A Sycamore teacher has come under scrutiny after engaging in a series of bizarre and disturbing antics, including indecent exposure and making racist rermarks during a school board meeting.

Advertisement

Video footage showing Danielle Scrase, who also heads the Sycamore Education Association, pulling her pants down while walking into a restroom. She is shown doing this three different times in a common area, according to WCPO.

Video appears to show Danielle Scrase, also the president of the Sycamore Education Association, three different times pulling her pants down in a common area on the way to the bathroom. This is part of Sycamore Community Schools' investigation into her conduct from a Sept. 18, 2024 Board of Education meeting where witnesses described her as under the influence and smelling of alcohol.

Scrase allegedly made racist remarks against the Black principle of Sycamore High School, saying “Oh look, an incompetent Black man taking a photo” and an “Incompetent Black man shouldn’t be in the picture.”

A Sycamore Township, Ohio teacher and president of the Sycamore Education Association attended a school board meeting intoxicated, exposed herself, bullied a teacher via text message and made a racist remark out loud about the school’s Black principal. She was suspended for 45… pic.twitter.com/rI2Yf7G9gZ — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) March 13, 2025

The educator also allegedly sent denigrating text messages to the community relations director as she tried to fix technical problems. “You know you are a joke, right and you are lucky to have your job and pay,” she allegedly wrote.

One would think this behavior would cost someone their job. But, in this case, it didn’t happen, according to WCPO.

Initially, the district suspended Scrase for 45 days without pay, but Scrase filed a grievance challenging the suspension. Both sides settled on a 15-day suspension. At the March 4 board meeting, some parents were not happy with the district reinstating Scrase. "How many of you would still have your job if you walked into your place of work drunk, exposed yourself, bullied a female co-worker via text message, and made a racially charged comment?" said Brad Comerford. "If have somebody that's OK saying that especially if they had a drink, that's liquid courage, it's going to come out how they feel," said Ronnie Hill. "I hope that the board will reconsider and look at the content of the character of this teacher," said Emmanuel Black.

The teacher sent a letter to the superintendent claiming the documentation on her suspension “contains inaccuracies, omits information, takes events out of context and totally disregards my testimony on October 17, 2024.”

She acknowledged that she made the racist remarks “under my breath” and claimed “It was not spoken directly to anyone.”

It was spoken quietly to myself and was not within earshot of any family members in the audience because their chairs were several feet away from where I was sitting. Some background; I grew up in an Italian family where talking aloud to oneself is part of our culture.

Scrase further claimed that she believed the principal was incompetent but said her belief had nothing to do with his race. She admitted to having had one mixed drunk before the meeting but denied being intoxicated. The educator addressed the indecent exposure and harassment allegations.

Advertisement

She also addressed the indecent exposure allegations and denied where she went to the bathroom was not a common area. Scrase wrote, "As I was right outside the door, I did begin to lower my pants just before I entered. I did not expose myself to anyone, no one else was on this secured side." Finally, Scrase admitted to sending a disparaging text message to Bonbright arguing "this was from my personal cell phone (that the district doesn't pay any portion of which is not the case with the administrators.)" She also criticized Bonbright for "constantly texting on her phone" during board meetings.

In what world would a teacher be able to behave in this manner while still keeping their job? It was already bad enough that she showed up to a school board meeting while being three sheets to the wind. It is amazing that the school district would believe it’s a good idea to have a person like this around children. Perhaps this is a case where the parents should band together and demand that she be terminated. I’m sure they don’t want this woman anywhere near their kids.