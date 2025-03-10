Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Nancy Mace Accuses Him of Participating in Sex Crimes

One of the men Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) accused of being part of a rape and sex trafficking ring, has spoken out about the allegations.

The lawmaker on February 10 gave a speech on the House floor alleging that her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, and his three business partners, Eric Bowman, John Osborne, and Brian Musgrave, engaged in sexual exploitation, voyeurism, and sex trafficking.

Advertisement

Each of these men are high-profile entrepreneurs in South Carolina.

Musgrave in an exclusive interview with CNN, denied Mace’s allegations said he had no idea that Mace would be making these allegations against him and his friends, saying he “couldn’t think of a context where I would. Be named in a floor speech by Nancy Mace at all.”

When asked whether he had committed any of the acts the lawmaker alleged, he responded “Absolutely not.” He also said he never witnessed any of the crimes Mace cited in her speech.

Weeks after Mace’s speech, a law firm representing Musgrave sent the lawmaker an open letter defending their client and demanding that she either retract her allegations or provide evidence.

“Brian does not have the luxury of a bully pulpit in the form of the floor of Congress to address the many accusations you leveled against him on February 10, 2025. This open letter is going to have to suffice for now, although we are prepared to take additional action as set forth below should it be made necessary,” the letter began.

The letter claims Mace “upended Brian’s life” by accusing him “falsely of being a rapist, a predator, and a sex trafficker.”

“He is none of those things,” the letter continued.

The letter states unequivocally that Musgrave did not rape, drug, film, take, or view compromising images of the lawmaker or assist anyone else in committing offenses against her.

The attorneys asserted that Musgrave “has never hidden any camera anywhere on the property” and that their client “is unaware of anyone else hiding cameras within the property.”

During her speech, Mace alleged that she found over 10,000 pictures on Bryant’s phone showing “upskirt” photos of adult and underage females. She claimed to have seen videos showing the men sexually assaulting women. “One of the first videos I saw was of a woman. She was incapacitated and she was being raped,” the lawmaker recounted.

During speech, Rep. @NancyMace advises possible victims of Patrick Bryant, Eric Bowman, John Osborne and Brian Musgrave to call a victim hotline at 843-212-7048. pic.twitter.com/6hi9cpWKCd — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 11, 2025

Mace did not claim to have seen Musgrave in the videos but alleged that there were hidden cameras in the home he co-owned with Bryant. “This hidden camera that I found was at a property owned by Patrick Bryant and his business partner, Brian Musgrave,” she said.

The letter accused Mace of making her allegations on the House floor to protect herself from potential lawsuits under the Westfall Act, which grants federal employees absolute immunity from personal liability for making claims while performing their official duties.

It is clear that you and your team sought to use the floor of Congress to insulate yourselves from liability under the protection of the speech and debate clause of the United States Constitution and/or the Westfall Act. As you were not advancing any legislative initiatives and were merely there to push a personal narrative, we question whether the protection exists.

Law firm representing Brian Musgrave writes open letter to Rep. Nancy Mace, demanding she take action over what they say are false & immensely damaging accusations against him. Mace named Musgrave & three others as sexual predators in her House floor speech in Feb. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/IcwM00SKq5 — Lee Williams (@leewilliams93) March 2, 2025

Advertisement

Bryant and Bowman have denied Mace’s allegations, according to CNN.

Bryant’s representative sent CNN a statement after numerous attempts to reach him. In it, he denied all “criminal allegations.” Another of the men, Eric Bowman, told CNN in a statement that “no wrongdoing has been committed.” CNN was unable to reach the fourth man that Mace named.

Mace described seeing herself naked in one of the videos that were recorded without her knowledge. She said she “saw another video of another woman who was undressed, clearly on a camera, unaware she was being filmed,” and that after zooming in, she saw “that woman was me.”

South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division is currently investigating Mace’s allegations.