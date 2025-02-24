Leftist Group Plans National 'Economic Blackout' to Protest Companies That are Ditching DEI

A leftist group is trying to persuade American consumers to stage an “economic blackout” on February 28, 2025 to protest companies that have rolled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The organization, called “The People’s Union USA,” is spearheading the initiative. It describes itself as “a movement of people, unionizing to take back control of our economy, government and future of our country,” according to its website.

The group’s stated goal “is not just about resisting corruption, it is about exposing it” because “For decades, corporations, politicians, and industries have worked together to rig the system against the American people.”

They have built an economy designed to exploit workers, suppress wages, and keep the majority of us in a constant state of struggle. These are the forces that have stolen our financial freedom, manipulated our government, and kept power in the hands of the wealthy elite.

The 24-hour economic blackout is the organization’s first campaign. They are asking followers to refrain from making any purchases on February 28. The group urges Americans not to make any purchases “online, or in-store.” They seek to persuade people not to use their “Credit or Debit Cards for non essential spending.”

Economic Blackout on February 28th Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/iFYbu08FCE — Jade 🖤𓋼𓇗 (@ItsJadeyXoXo) February 19, 2025

The group released a video being circulated on social media laying out the plan and attacking politicians and corporations for contributing to the problems Americans are facing. The voiceover states that “corporations put profits over our citizens” slams Big Tech billionaires who attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration. It accuses them of “lining up to sacrifice your rights to pad the pockets of the oligarchy” and going along with the anti-DEI movement.

“They have made DEI a dirty word and fell all over themselves to go back to a time where they can freely disenfranchise marginalized citizens,” the voiceover says.

Join the millions of Americans who are not going to feed the corporations on February 28. We are done with the oligarchs and big corporations taking advantage of the system, of us. Join us in a day without spending! Economic Blackout is February 28th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/GaT9ILoiUn — EthicalRevolutionist (@e_revolutionist) February 21, 2025

This effort is part of the overall backlash against the move away from DEI currently taking place in the federal government and corporate America. Several major corporations announced their intentions to scrap DEI trainings and other such programs over the past year.

Disney is one of the latest major corporations to announce that it is revamping its policies regarding DEI.

This organization is not the only one calling for boycotts. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a “Black Consumer Advisory” last week, encouraging Black Americans to “spend your money where you’re respected, support Black-owned businesses, and demand businesses prioritize people over profit.”

What is interesting about this whole discussion is that most of these companies who are scrapping DEI have still maintained their commitment to having diverse workforces. However, they are moving away from DEI, which is more centered on progressive political ideology, rather than simply making sure people from various backgrounds have a fair shot at success.

This appears to be a problem for those on the hard left, who care more about using DEI to amass more power than about promoting true diversity. Nevertheless, it appears the tide is turning and these boycotts are not going to stop it.