The Trump Purges at the FBI Will Help His New FBI Director Rebuild...
Of Course, USAID's Fingerprints Are All Over the Russian Collusion Hoax
Former GOP Gov Reacts to Being Called a 'D**k' by CNN Host
Trump Is Considering Going This Route to Increase the Pace of Illegal Alien...
Denver Public Schools Take Legal Action Against DHS for Revoking 'Sensitive' Location Stat...
Survey Shows How Much Support Harris Has in Hypothetical CA Gubernatorial Race
Another American Imprisoned Abroad Has Been Released
What Police Revealed About the Suspect Who Rammed a Car Into Munich Crowd
VIP
Chilling Audio of the Titan's Implosion Has Been Released
RFK Should Rescind Biden's Cancer Research Grant
BREAKING: The Senate Has Voted on RFK Jr.’s Nomination for HHS Secretary
Here's This Democrat's Reasoning As to Why Most Women Don't Go Into Manufacturing
Caught on Camera: Islamist Nurses Fired for Threatening to Kill Patients in Australia
Bernie Sanders Flew Off the Handle Again About DOGE
Tipsheet

Hamas Reverses Course on Released Hostages After Trump Threatens to 'Let Hell Break Out'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 13, 2025 12:15 PM
Photo/Alex Brandon

It appears President Donald Trump’s threat against Hamas might have worked. The terrorist group announced on Thursday that it would free Israeli hostages on Saturday, as was originally planned in an earlier ceasefire agreement.

Advertisement

The announcement came after President Trump indicated he was losing his patience with Hamas and that there would be consequences if they did not adhere to the agreement.

While discussing the matter with reporters on Sunday, he commented on an earlier hostage release, saying Hamas’ prisoners “look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors.”

At some point we're going to lose our patience when I see that scene that I saw today with people coming out of helicopters and airplanes that are emaciated, that look like they haven't had a meal in a month. No reason for that, and I don't know how much longer we can take.

The president further stated that if Hamas did not release the hostages by Saturday, he would “let hell break out.”

Israel also issued threats against Hamas, saying that “intense fighting” would resume in the Gaza Strip if the terrorist group reneged on the deal. David Mencer, a spokesperson for the Israeli government, said if the hostages were not released, “the ceasefire will end and the [Israeli Defense Forces] will resume intense military operations until Hamas is fully defeated.”

Recommended

Democrat Faces of Failure Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The terrorist organization previously indicated that it would indefinitely postpone the planned prisoner swaps, claiming Israel had violated the truce. Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told NBC News on Thursday that negotiations had yielded “positive signs of an agreement” after speaking with Egypt and Qatar.

Israel is expected to hand over 54 Palestinian prisoners to Hamas in exchange for three hostages that Hamas kidnapped when it launched a surprise attack on October 7, 2023. The hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross or another neutral organization that will transport them back to Israel.

Advertisement

If the exchange occurs without any hiccups, it could at further stabilize the situation in Gaza – at least temporarily. Israel and Hamas will continue negotiations on the next stage of the agreement, which will likely involve discussions on the release of more hostages and how Gaza will be governed.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Faces of Failure Kurt Schlichter
BREAKING: The Senate Has Voted on RFK Jr.’s Nomination for HHS Secretary Madeline Leesman
Of Course, USAID's Fingerprints Are All Over the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Caught on Camera: Islamist Nurses Fired for Threatening to Kill Patients in Australia Guy Benson
If It Please the Court, Who the Hell Asked You? Ann Coulter
Here's This Democrat's Reasoning As to Why Most Women Don't Go Into Manufacturing Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Faces of Failure Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement