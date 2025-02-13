Hamas Reverses Course on Released Hostages After Trump Threatens to 'Let Hell Break Out'

It appears President Donald Trump’s threat against Hamas might have worked. The terrorist group announced on Thursday that it would free Israeli hostages on Saturday, as was originally planned in an earlier ceasefire agreement.

The announcement came after President Trump indicated he was losing his patience with Hamas and that there would be consequences if they did not adhere to the agreement.

While discussing the matter with reporters on Sunday, he commented on an earlier hostage release, saying Hamas’ prisoners “look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors.”

At some point we're going to lose our patience when I see that scene that I saw today with people coming out of helicopters and airplanes that are emaciated, that look like they haven't had a meal in a month. No reason for that, and I don't know how much longer we can take.

The president further stated that if Hamas did not release the hostages by Saturday, he would “let hell break out.”

“Hamas has been a disaster… I watched the hostages come back today. And they looked like Holocaust survivors, they were in horrible condition. They were emaciated... I don't know how much longer we can take that.” –President Trump pic.twitter.com/Ku7gHaEjvk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2025

Israel also issued threats against Hamas, saying that “intense fighting” would resume in the Gaza Strip if the terrorist group reneged on the deal. David Mencer, a spokesperson for the Israeli government, said if the hostages were not released, “the ceasefire will end and the [Israeli Defense Forces] will resume intense military operations until Hamas is fully defeated.”

Official confirmation from Benjamin, after Hamasniks said they’d cancel the hostage release awaited next Saturday:



“If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday at noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated.” https://t.co/CiiBxzKW50 — Omne (@neolatyno) February 11, 2025

The terrorist organization previously indicated that it would indefinitely postpone the planned prisoner swaps, claiming Israel had violated the truce. Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told NBC News on Thursday that negotiations had yielded “positive signs of an agreement” after speaking with Egypt and Qatar.

Hamas has announced they will not release the hostages on Saturday so it looks like all hell will be breaking loose. They think they’re still dealing with Joe Biden.. but they’re about to find out. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 12, 2025

Israel is expected to hand over 54 Palestinian prisoners to Hamas in exchange for three hostages that Hamas kidnapped when it launched a surprise attack on October 7, 2023. The hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross or another neutral organization that will transport them back to Israel.

If the exchange occurs without any hiccups, it could at further stabilize the situation in Gaza – at least temporarily. Israel and Hamas will continue negotiations on the next stage of the agreement, which will likely involve discussions on the release of more hostages and how Gaza will be governed.