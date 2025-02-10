Trump: I'm Losing Patience With Hamas

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday, on his way to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, President Donald Trump was asked about the most recent hostage release from the Gaza Strip of Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy on Saturday.

“They literally look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors," Trump said. "At some point we're going to lose our patience when I see that scene that I saw today with people coming out of helicopters and airplanes that are emaciated, that look like they haven't had a meal in a month. No reason for that, and I don't know how much longer we can take.”

“Hamas has been a disaster… I watched the hostages come back today. And they looked like Holocaust survivors, they were in horrible condition. They were emaciated... I don't know how much longer we can take that.” –President Trump pic.twitter.com/Ku7gHaEjvk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2025

Newly released footage shows the 3 Israeli hostages being held in a TUNNEL in Gaza before their release earlier today.



The men appear like skeletons, after being starved by Hamas for 16 months. pic.twitter.com/1s4qYTGhvf — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 8, 2025

Since stealing more than 250 people from their homes and a music festival on October 7, 2023, Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have been playing games. In the most recent releases as part of an ongoing, multipart ceasefire deal, Hamas has been parading hostages through violent crowds and holding propaganda ceremonies in partnership with the International Red Cross.

To Hamas, a hostage release is a propaganda opportunity.



Watch as they twist the story of their terrorism, and publish it in the media in an attempt to manipulate the world. pic.twitter.com/ICicwW6eHJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 9, 2025

They brought their children to the hostage release on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/m1w7gbbUQ6 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 10, 2025

Their time may be coming to an end soon.