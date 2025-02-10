DOGE vs. FEMA Is Here
Trump: I'm Losing Patience With Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 10, 2025 10:00 AM
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday, on his way to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, President Donald Trump was asked about the most recent hostage release from the Gaza Strip of Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy on Saturday. 

“They literally look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors," Trump said. "At some point we're going to lose our patience when I see that scene that I saw today with people coming out of helicopters and airplanes that are emaciated, that look like they haven't had a meal in a month. No reason for that, and I don't know how much longer we can take.”

Since stealing more than 250 people from their homes and a music festival on October 7, 2023, Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have been playing games. In the most recent releases as part of an ongoing, multipart ceasefire deal, Hamas has been parading hostages through violent crowds and holding propaganda ceremonies in partnership with the International Red Cross. 

Their time may be coming to an end soon. 

