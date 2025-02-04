Why Trump Hosting Netanyahu at the White House Is Significant
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Doug Collins as Veterans Affairs Secretary

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 04, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

 On Tuesday, the Senate voted to confirm that former Georgia representative Doug Collins would head up the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

President Donald Trump nominated Collins for the position on November 14. The former lawmaker served as a U.S. Navy chaplain in the 1980s and later joined up with the Air Force Reserve as a chaplain as well.

He was confirmed in a 77-23 vote.

When announcing Collins’ nomination, Trump said he “will be a great advocate for our active duty servicemembers, veterans, and military families to ensure they have the support they need”

Collins vowed to slash regulations in the department as a way to improve care for veterans. During the opening remarks at his confirmation hearing, he noted that he is an Iraq War veteran and understands “burn pits because I slept next to one for many months.”

Collins served in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021. He has been an outspoken conservative since his time in the Georgia state legislature and was a close Trump ally during the president’s first term. He ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2020 but lost the Republican primary to Kelly Loeffler, a major GOP donor who Trump has tapped to lead the U.S. Small Business Association.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., called Collins a “friend” who has “an engaging personality that attracts people to what he’s working on.”

“It’s not that they’re better doctors or better psychiatrists or better nurses or technicians. It’s that they’re empathetic,” Cramer said. “While they appreciate access to community care, they appreciate the empathy of a fellow veteran, and Doug brings that. But, guys, he’s a chaplain. I mean, come on, how perfect is that?”

Collins’ confirmation hearing was not as contentious as some of Trump’s other nominees, including Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Kash Patel. However, there were concerns related to his opposition to abortion. As a pro-life advocate, he has pushed for more restrictions on the procedure.

Collins went through his confirmation hearing and answered questions for senators two weeks ago. Some of the most notable topics from Collins' confirmation hearing included whether or not female troops can receive abortion care through the VA, whether veterans' benefits would be cut, and whether or not Collins would push back against President Trump should the moment arise.

The new VA secretary indicated he would also focus on shortening wait times and supports granting veterans access to private medical care.

