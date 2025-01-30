Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip Up Kash Patel

Democrats have been downright embarrassing themselves during Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing for FBI Director.

So far, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has had the most absurd exchange with the nominee when he asked about potential action against FBI agents who aided in special counsel Jack Smith’s politically motivated investigation into President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The senator began by referencing the news that the Justice Department fired prosecutors involved in the effort to convict Trump over January 6 and the mishandling of classified documents.

“You’ve committed that the FBI will not be politicized,” Blumenthal began. “Here’s your first test. Will you commit that you will not tolerate the firing of the FBI agents who worked with the special counsel’s office” on the investigations against Trump.

Patel began his answer, saying, “Senator, I appreciate the time to visit with you,” at which point Blumenthal tried to put some bass in his voice as he interrupted. “It is a yes or no answer and it is your first test.”

Patel responded, “Senator, every FBI employee will be held to the absolute same standard and no one will be terminated for case assignments.”

Blumenthal, clearly not expecting Patel to answer in the affirmative, tried to steamroll over the nominee. “I'm not going to accept that answer because if you can't commit that those FBI agents will be protected from political retribution, we can't accept you as FBI director,” he bloviated.

Patel reiterated that “All FBI employees will be protected against political retribution.”

Blumenthal, who might be in dire need of a hearing aid, shot back, “Those individuals deserve to be protected from Trump retribution. That was your first test. You failed it.”

A bemused Patel asked, “By saying all FBI employees should be protected?”

Blumenthal completely ignores Kash Patel's answers and yaps about him "failing."



There is no point to these hearings other than political theater.



They should just hold a vote and confirm Kash now.pic.twitter.com/XJ2dClBrNv — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 30, 2025

This exchange was as big a success for Blumenthal as his military service (or lack thereof).

Patel expertly handled Blumenthal’s line of questioning and managed to avoid taking the bait. But he’s right. No agents should be targeted simply for their political beliefs or involvement in certain investigations.

However, if agents have been found to have engaged in corruption or allowed their political belief to dictate their conduct, they should be shown the door – or perhaps a pair of handcuffs. Former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are prime examples, given their efforts to falsely link President Trump to the Russian government during the 2016 campaign to promote a hoax.

The fact of the matter is that the FBI has been a politicized and corrupt organization since its inception and has been used to target political opponents of multiple ideologies. If Patel is confirmed and he is serious about cleaning up the rot, he will certainly have his work cut out for him.