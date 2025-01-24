Senate Republican Announces Bill to Finish Building Donald Trump's Border Wall

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) on Thursday reintroduced the “WALL Act” which would continue construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall at the southern border.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation would allocate $25 billion to finish the wall while also cracking down on illegal immigration in other ways. The lawmaker argued in a press release that it is “common sense” to finish the construction to stem the flow of illegal immigrants trying to enter the country.

The United States needs a completed border wall—it is just common sense to have a physical barrier in place to ensure only lawful entry into our country. The WALL Act would ensure the completion of America’s border wall without raising taxes on U.S. citizens or increasing the national debt by a single penny. It would accomplish this by eliminating taxpayer-funded entitlement benefits for illegal aliens, which would further deter illegal migration.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said, “Finishing the border wall is essential to stopping the flood of illegal immigration, combating drug and human trafficking, and protecting our communities.”

He added: “This crisis isn’t just a matter of national security, it’s about defending the rule of law and keeping Texan and American families safe.”

The bill also outlines how the price tag for the wall would be offset by stricter requirements for tax credits. It also imposes penalties for those who overstay their visas.

The proposed legislation introduces mandatory Social Security number requirements to qualify for the child tax credit, earned income tax credit (EITC), and education-related credits. It would prevent illegals from accessing federal benefits.

The measure would also impose a $300 fee for tax returns filed using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Federal agencies would be required to use E-Verify to determine immigration status before doling out benefits and housing assistance.

Those who enter the country illegally would face fines between $3,000 and $10,000. Those who overstay their visas could be required to pay a $50 fine for each month they remain in the country after their visas have expired.

The IRS and Social Security Administration would verify identification numbers to ensure they are authentic to reduce fraud.

This comes just after the House and Senate passed the Laken Riley Act, named after a Georgia nursing student who was viciously murdered by an illegal immigrant. The legislation mandates that illegal immigrants charged with theft-related crimes be detained.

Advertisement

The act would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to include crimes such as burglary, theft, larceny, and shoplifting under its mandatory detention provisions and mandates that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detain migrants charged with these offenses.

If passed, the bill would empower state attorneys general to “bring an action against the Secretary of Homeland Security…to obtain appropriate injunctive relief” if a migrant commits one of these crimes against a resident.

This bill, if passed, would be an integral step toward advancing President Trump’s effort to curb illegal immigration, an issue that he campaigned heavily on during the 2024 election season.