'Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions': Trump Sends Strong Message to Russia Over Ukraine

President Donald Trump is signaling a tougher stance on Russia if its government does not come to the table for a ceasefire agreement to end its invasion of Ukraine.

On the campaign trail, the president repeatedly vowed to end the military conflict in the region and has indicated a willingness to work with leaders on both sides of the war to end hostilities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he is willing to impose “Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions” on Russia to pressure them into a deal.

I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a “deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump indicated that sanctions were on the table. When asked about the matter, the president said it “sounds likely” that he would impose sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not participate in negotiations.

"The war should have never started. If you had a competent President, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened,” Trump added.

President Trump indicated that he plans to also work with China to bring about a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Trump has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, urging both sides to negotiate. Russian forces invaded Ukraine in early 2022, and both sides have sustained heavy losses in the nearly three years of fighting. The president told reporters on Tuesday that he had suggested to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a recent phone call that Beijing to help get the conflict settled. “I said, you ought to get it settled, because he’s not done very much on that. He’s got a lot of power,” Trump said. Asked if he intends to cut off U.S. support for Ukraine, Trump did not give a firm answer, but he argued European nations should be doing more since they are in closer proximity to the conflict.

Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that Putin is interested in a meeting and that his team is working to set it up. “We have to get that war over,” Trump said.