Did Ron DeSantis Just Throw Some Shade at Matt Gaetz?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 10, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has some thoughts about former Rep. Matt Gaetz possibly running for governor.

While addressing reporters at a governor’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago, he was asked about the possibility of the embattled former lawmaker seeking to lead the Sunshine State in 2026 when DeSantis’ final term ends.

“I had to do a special election to fill that seat because he resigned from the seat. I wish we had full strength in the House to help the President get his agenda done,” the governor replied. “That's where the fight is right now. Florida, the fight was in '18 here when we were at a crossroads. If you look now at the results across the state, the left is lying in ruins. The Democratic Party is on the mat. So we've got it handled here."

DeSantis continued, asserting that “people need to be up there fighting for President Trump and to deliver on his mandate, and so any Congressman should be wanting to go up there and do that.”

Speculation about Gaetz potentially seeking the governor’s spot came about last year. However, the former lawmaker put the rumors to rest in a post on X in which he said he has “no plans to run for Florida governor.”

However, it appears Gaetz may have had a recent change of heart. During an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, he indicated that he is “starting to think about running for governor.”

He indicated that the state’s insurance crisis would be one of his top priorities. “I understand how to fix the insurance problem, and it’s not to hand the keys to the state over to the insurance industry. If I run, I would be the most pro-consumer candidate on the Republican side.”

However, it appears he has not yet made a hard decision on the matter.

The former lawmaker came under fire after the House Ethics Committee released a report detailing allegations that Gaetz paid women for sex, had a sexual relationship with a minor, and misused official resources.

The committee alleges that the former lawmaker regularly paid women for sex — especially between 2017 and 2020. These encounters were allegedly facilitated by Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole Country, Florida, tax collector.

The two men allegedly split the cost for their sexual escapades, according tot he report. Payments tot he women were made using apps and checks. "Representative Gaetz sent $400 to Mr. Greenberg with the note 'Hit up [Victim A],' after which Mr. Greenberg sent payments totaling $400 to two women, including Victim A,” the report reads. In total, Gaetz is alleged to have paid tens of thousands of dollars to various women for sexual activities.

The former lawmaker resigned from Congress after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for attorney general. Gaetz later withdrew his name from consideration.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied the allegations and noted that the Justice Department declined to prosecute him after a lengthy investigation.

