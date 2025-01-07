Illegal immigrant Charged With Setting New York Woman on Fire Pleads 'Not Guilty'

Sebastian Zapeta, the illegal immigrant accused of setting a New York subway passenger on fire, pleaded not guilty to various charges on Tuesday.

Zapeta, 33, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, and arson.

The defendant is a Guatemalan nation who crossed the southern border illegally. He was deported in 2018, but it is not yet known when he returned to the country.

Zapeta’s alleged victim was identified as 57-year-old Debrina Kawam from Toms River, New Jersey. The authorities had difficulty identifying her due to the extensive burns. It is believed that she was homeless.

Video footage of the attack appeared to show Zapeta fanning the flames after setting Kawam on fire.

"As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim," New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters at a news briefing. "The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds." Then the man walked off the car to a nearby waiting bench, sat down, and watched as help arrived. Responding officers were already in the station, and a transit worker grabbed a fire extinguisher. The suspect even appeared on bodycam video, Tisch said. The suspect was arrested after three teenagers riding another subway train recognized him from a wanted poster and called 911. He was taken into custody at the next stop.

The incident added to the national conversation on illegal immigration and crime, with many criticizing the Biden administration’s failure to curb the influx of illegals crossing the southern border.

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar, has drawn attention to the problem of illegal aliens committing violent crimes, saying, “It’s almost a daily occurrence now.”

Homan has also been touting Trump’s mass deportation plans, explaining that immigration enforcement efforts will begin on “day one” of Trump’s presidency.

His comments about the Trump administration’s border agenda came during an interview with CNN last week. "Day one – ICE officers across the country will be out on the streets," Homan told anchor Kaitlan Collins, noting there are plenty of “public safety threats” to immediately address. “Right out of the gate — the president has made it clear, and I‘ve made it clear — the priority right out of the gates, is public safety threats and national security threats," he said.

The House is expected to vote in favor of the Laken Riley Act, named after another victim of an illegal immigrant. The measure would allow the authorities to detain migrants convicted of theft-related offenses.