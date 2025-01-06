Adam Schiff Exploits New Orleans Attack to Slam Trump Nominee

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) recently chimed in on Kash Patel, who President-elect Donald Trump tapped to become the new FBI director.

During an appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Schiff used the terrorist attack in New Orleans to argue that Patel is not fit to head the FBI.

Advertisement

Host Kristen Welker asked whether Schiff could work with Patel and other officials in the incoming Trump administration. The lawmaker replied:

Well, first of all, Kash Patel should not be confirmed. I think the terrorist attack in New Orleans…underscores, again, the importance of having someone directing the FBI that has experience, that has judgment, that has character, that will prioritize defending the country against the violence we saw in New Orleans or the violence we saw on January 6, not someone whose top priority is political vendettas, who believes in deep state conspiracy thinking, not someone who is as unqualified as Kash Patel.

Sen. Adam Schiff uses the New Orleans terrorist attack to slam Kash Patel, claiming it shows that he is not fit for the job.



"Kash Patel should not be confirmed." pic.twitter.com/Uoypq0HPck — Jeff Charles, Doni's St. Bernard🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) January 6, 2025

Speaking of having judgment, character, and not having political vendettas, Schiff was censured by Congress in 2023 for continually lying about Trump’s supposed relationship with Russia. While serving as a House representative, he went on numerous news shows claiming he had evidence showing that the president-elect colluded with the Kremlin to influence the outcome of the 2017 election. This allegation has been debunked numerous times.

The resolution to censure Schiff referred to multiple reports from special counsels Robert Mueller and John Durham, which found absolutely no evidence that Trump worked with the Russian government to win the election.

“The allegation that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 Presidential election has been revealed as false by numerous in-depth investigations, including the recent report by Special Counsel John Durham,” the resolution read.

The document asserts that Schiff “spread false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia” and abused the trust of the American people “by alleging he had evidence of collusion that, as is clear from reports…never existed.”

The resolution suggests that the lawmaker deliberately misrepresented intelligence to allow the government to conduct surveillance on individuals associated with Trump, including former advisor Carter Page.

Lawmakers also accused Schiff of trying to deceive the public “by reading a false retelling of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

Advertisement

Patel has worked as an attorney for the Justice Department’s National Security Division and senior counsel on counterterrorism for the House Intelligence Committee, where he played an integral role in debunking the Democrats’ Russia collusion hoax.

Perhaps the actual reason why Schiff does not want Patel in charge of the FBI is because he fears he might actually be held accountable for lying to the American public for years about the Russia hoax.