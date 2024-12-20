Michigan Man Stabs CEO in Possible 'Copycat' of UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter

Authorities in Muskegon, Michigan, arrested a 31-year-old man on December 17 for stabbing the president of manufacturing company Anderson Express Inc. Law enforcement is considering the possibility that the alleged suspect was inspired by Luigi Mangione, the individual suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of a hotel in Manhattan.

The assault occurred during a morning staff meeting where Nathan Mahoney allegedly stabbed company president Erik Denslow in the side with a knife, according to WOODTV.

Witnesses told the authorities that he left the meeting briefly before returning and stabbing the president. He later fled the scene in his vehicle.

“At approximately 9:20 a.m. this morning during a staff meeting with employees, the President of Anderson Express Inc. was stabbed by a thirty-two year old male employee,” according to a press release issued by the Fruitport Township Police Department.

The alleged assailant wore a black mask while carrying out the attack.

Witnesses say Mahoney, 31, entered the conference room wearing a black medical mask. He walked up to Denslow before sticking a red-handled knife with a four-inch blade into Denslow’s side, the affidavit states.”

The assailant was apprehended about 15 minutes after he left. He has been charged with attempted murder and fleeing and eluding a police officer, the press release stated.

Court documents showed that Mahoney had just started at the company two weeks ago and was being trained for a high-ranking position.

After the attack, Denslow was hospitalized and underwent surgery. “The victim is currently out of surgery and remains in serious but stable condition,” the press release explained.

The company released a statement indicating Denslow “has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery.”

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack. Investigators are examining his electronic devices and online accounts. They are considering the theory that he could have been inspired by Mangione’s alleged shooting of Thompson.

Fruitport Township police acknowledged it’s possible the attack could be inspired by the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. “We haven’t ruled out copycat motive in regards to this,” Deputy Chief Greg Poulson told News 8 Wednesday. “I think that comes to everyone’s mind in this time. We’re going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act.” The killing of Thompson has given rise to other threats against CEOs. “It seems to be the popular thing in this day and age,” Poulson said.

Mangione was recently extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, to New York.