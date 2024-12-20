VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
VIP
Another Lie About Trump Goes to Die
How the Media Reacted to the German Christmas Market Attack Was Tragically Predictable
MSNBC Host Isn't Handling Trump's Win Over ABC News Well
VIP
The Republican Establishment Is Not Getting the Message
George Mason Student Charged in Plot to Kill Jews
Deadly Terrorist Attack Kills 11 After Motorist Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas...
Poland Threatens to Arrest Israeli Prime Minister If He Attends Holocaust Remembrance Even...
Report Drops Exposing All the Ways the Biden-Harris Admin Used the Government Against...
Biden Announces Another Student Loan Bailout
A Major Democratic Narrative on the Spending Bill Just Got Busted
VIP
So, What Are Kamala Harris’ 2028 Plans?
This Chanukah and Christmas, We Need Some Supersized Miracles and Joy
Eric Adams' Former Top Aide Indicted in Bribery Scheme
Tipsheet

Michigan Man Stabs CEO in Possible 'Copycat' of UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  December 20, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Authorities in Muskegon, Michigan, arrested a 31-year-old man on December 17 for stabbing the president of manufacturing company Anderson Express Inc. Law enforcement is considering the possibility that the alleged suspect was inspired by Luigi Mangione, the individual suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of a hotel in Manhattan.

Advertisement

The assault occurred during a morning staff meeting where Nathan Mahoney allegedly stabbed company president Erik Denslow in the side with a knife, according to WOODTV.

Witnesses told the authorities that he left the meeting briefly before returning and stabbing the president. He later fled the scene in his vehicle.

“At approximately 9:20 a.m. this morning during a staff meeting with employees, the President of Anderson Express Inc. was stabbed by a thirty-two year old male employee,” according to a press release issued by the Fruitport Township Police Department.

The alleged assailant wore a black mask while carrying out the attack.

Witnesses say Mahoney, 31, entered the conference room wearing a black medical mask. He walked up to Denslow before sticking a red-handled knife with a four-inch blade into Denslow’s side, the affidavit states.”

The assailant was apprehended about 15 minutes after he left. He has been charged with attempted murder and fleeing and eluding a police officer, the press release stated.

Court documents showed that Mahoney had just started at the company two weeks ago and was being trained for a high-ranking position.

After the attack, Denslow was hospitalized and underwent surgery. “The victim is currently out of surgery and remains in serious but stable condition,” the press release explained.

The company released a statement indicating Denslow “has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery.”

Recommended

A Major Democratic Narrative on the Spending Bill Just Got Busted Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack. Investigators are examining his electronic devices and online accounts. They are considering the theory that he could have been inspired by Mangione’s alleged shooting of Thompson.

Fruitport Township police acknowledged it’s possible the attack could be inspired by the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

“We haven’t ruled out copycat motive in regards to this,” Deputy Chief Greg Poulson told News 8 Wednesday. “I think that comes to everyone’s mind in this time. We’re going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act.”

The killing of Thompson has given rise to other threats against CEOs.

“It seems to be the popular thing in this day and age,” Poulson said.

Mangione was recently extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, to New York.

Tags: CRIME MURDER MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Major Democratic Narrative on the Spending Bill Just Got Busted Rebecca Downs
How the Media Reacted to the German Christmas Market Attack Was Tragically Predictable Matt Vespa
MSNBC Host Isn't Handling Trump's Win Over ABC News Well Matt Vespa
Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Report Drops Exposing All the Ways the Biden-Harris Admin Used the Government Against Political Opponents Jeff Charles
A Disengaged, Senile President Continues His Disgusting Pardon Spree Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Major Democratic Narrative on the Spending Bill Just Got Busted Rebecca Downs
Advertisement