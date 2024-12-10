Here's the Full Manifesto by the Healthcare CEO Killer

Luigi Mangione had a brief court appearance today in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he remains detained without bail due to his threat to the general public. The proceedings dealt with his extradition back to New York, where he’s been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was allegedly shot and killed by Mangione around 6:45 AM on December 4 outside of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel—Thompson was in the city for an investor’s meeting.

Mangione escaped the city but was arrested this week in Altoona, Pennsylvania, at a McDonald’s after customers recognized him from the new images released by authorities where he was unmasked. Police found the firearm used in the crime, four fake IDs, including the one Mangione reportedly used to check into a hostel before committing the murder, and allegedly $8,000 in cash on his person—the latter detail he claims was planted by police. We also got bits and pieces of the reported manifesto, which was around two to three pages long and in his possession. It was a screed against the healthcare industry, which justifies the killing of the executives within the industry (via Ken Klippenstein):

BREAKING: Luigi Mangione Manifesto Released



"Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming." pic.twitter.com/oC4f9pd9Gy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2024

To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed [sic] them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

Mr. Mangione reportedly had a bad recovery following back surgery, which set him down this path to murder. He’s also Baltimore royalty of sorts, hailing from a prominent family that’s donated millions to philanthropic causes that ironically involve hospitals. He’s a former student at the University of Pennsylvania and a Gillman School graduate with tuition costs of around $40,000. That’s not a knock on the kid, but for the leftists who are taking an ‘eat the rich’ attitude toward this story—he’s not your guy. Mr. Mangione likely had a net worth greater than his intended victim.