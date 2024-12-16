Trump Blasts Sell Off of Border Wall as 'Criminal'
Tipsheet

Here They Go Again: Anti-Gunners Rush to Exploit Wisconsin School Shooting to Push Gun Control

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  December 16, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

It has only been a few hours since the news broke about the tragic mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, and the anti-gunner lobby is already using the incident to push for more restrictions on firearms.

The shooting, which is believed to have been carried out by a juvenile, left a teacher and a student dead. Six other students were injured.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been revealed. Police Chief Shon Barnes stated, “The suspect used a handgun,” and noted that the shooting “was confined to one space.” The suspect was dead when police arrived on the scene, according to ABC News.

Several leftists took to social media to use the shooting to call for more gun control. Singer Ricky Davila said, “It’s the guns, it’s the terrorist organization NRA and it’s the republicans who are paid by the gun lobby to block all gun safety laws.”

Brooklyn Dad Defiant, another major left-leaning X account, wrote, “We are the only so-called civilized society on the planet in which this is a recurring problem.”

JoJoFromJerz deceptively criticized Republicans for claiming the nation needs to “get over school shootings.

Giffords Law Center, a leading anti-gunner organization, asked, “What more will it take for our leaders to act?”

Several pro-gun rights advocates also chimed in, highlighting the impotence of gun control laws when it comes to stopping mass shootings. Black Guns Matter founder Maj Toure noted that over 90 percent of mass shootings happen in “gun-free zones,” a figure that was revealed by John Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center.

Kerry Slone, founder of We the Female, argued that “Gun free zones are a danger to everyone” and that “schools should have armed staff that are trained to neutralize a mentally deranged individual that threatens to harm others.”

So far, none of the anti-gunners using the victims of the attack have explained which new gun control laws would have stopped the shooting, as is the case in the vast majority of these incidents.

Tags: WISCONSIN GUN CONTROL SCHOOL SHOOTING SECOND AMENDMENT MASS SHOOTING

