'Serious Threat': USBP Arrested 10 Venezuelan Gang Members at Southern Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents across Texas arrested 10 Venezuelan gang members over Memorial Day weekend, calling attention to the threat emerging from the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief, Jason Owens, announced the arrest of 10 individuals affiliated with the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, on May 29. Owens said the gang members are in the process of being removed from the U.S.; however, civilians still need to be cautious of any suspected member because they pose a “serious threat” to communities.

Over the weekend, USBP agents across Texas arrested 10 subjects affiliated with the Venezuelan gang, "Tren de Aragua."



Keep your eye on this gang. Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communities!



All 10 subjects will be processed for removal from the US. pic.twitter.com/XAppwRZLWZ — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) May 29, 2024

According to Daily Caller, Tren de Aragua began as a “prison gang” in the northern area of Aragua, Venezuela. The gang has since then grown into one of the largest criminal organizations in Venezuela, holding around 5,000 members and continuously expanding their presence across Latin America and the U.S.

Tren de Aragua has already made itself known in the U.S. for committing murders, bribery schemes and money laundering, drug and arms trafficking and kidnappings for ransom money, reported The Washington Examiner.

Reportedly, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents have recently arrested Tren de Aragua gang members in New York City and Chicago, but failed to deport the criminals due to federal and public policies.

According to several reports, many Tren de Aragua gang members enter into the U.S. illegally, commit a crime, are arrested and are released.

For instance, Johan Jose Cardenas Silva entered the U.S. in Del Rio, Texas on Oct. 4, 2022. He was held in an ICE detention center and ordered to be removed from the U.S. On Oct. 5, 2023, he was released “on an order of supervision to report to New York City; however, he never reported as directed,” ICE reported.

Cardenas has since then been arrested in New York on different occasion for committing crimes such as “criminal possession of a weapon-second degree: loaded firearm; criminal possession weapon-second degree: loaded firearm on school grounds; criminal possession-controlled substance-5th: intent to sell; and act in manner injure child less than 17,” and “grand larceny in the fourth degree: value property greater than $1,000 and petit larceny.”

Cardenas is currently in ICE custody “pending removal proceedings.”

This year, Sen. Marco Rubio (R) and Rep. Maria Elvira Salvara (R) called on President Biden to officially designate Tren de Aragua as a Transnational Criminal Organization.

“Tren de Aragua is an invading criminal army from a prison in Venezuela that has spread their brutality and chaos to U.S. cities and small towns,” they said. “If left unchecked, they will unleash an unprecedented reign of terror, mirroring the devastation it has already inflicted in communities throughout Central and South America, most prominently in Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru. The breadth of Tren de Aragua’s operations encompasses murder, drug and human trafficking, sex crimes, extortion, and kidnapping, among other brutalities.”