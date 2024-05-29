An Illegal Alien Who Was Removed From the U.S. Several Times Was Arrested in New York

A Mexican national with several felony convictions was arrested by the Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City on May 21, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The illegal alien has been removed from the United States on four separate occasions.

Advertisement

Some of the 62-year-old illegal alien's felony convictions include manslaughter, carrying a prohibited weapon and illegal reentry. This month, the Mexican national was arrested at Otisville Federal Correctional Facility by the ERO New York City’s Newburgh office without incident pursuant to a warrant of removal. He will remain in custody until he is removed to Mexico.

“This recidivist criminal has repeatedly shown he has absolutely no regard for the laws of the United States and is therefore a significant threat to community safety,” ERO New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said in a published statement.

According to ICE, It is unknown the location and time of when the man entered the U.S.; however, what is known is that it was done without “inspection, admittance or parole” by an immigration official.

Not to mention, the illegal alien has a lengthy rap sheet. The Mexican citizen was first convicted on Nov. 20, 1985, for the crime of homicide. On Jan. 22, 1986, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. On Oct. 15, 1986, the illegal alien was ordered for removal and sent back to Mexico two days later.

The Mexican national has since then entered the U.S. four other times without inspection, admittance or parole by an immigration official, the agency noted. He was removed to Mexico on June 20, 1998; March 21, 2006; Jan 18, 2019; and his fourth time is pending.

As well as voluntary manslaughter, the man has been convicted in the U.S. for carrying a prohibited weapon and illegal reentry.

In ICE fiscal year 2023, ERO arrested 73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories. This group had a total of 290,178 charges and convictions, averaging four per person. Reasons for conviction included assault; sex and sexual assault; weapon offenses; homicide; and kidnapping offenses.