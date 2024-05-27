Here's What Jason Kelce Told His Wife When She Was Talking About Harrison...
Here's How Many Times Non-Citizens Try to Infiltrate US Navy Bases Every Week
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 1)
Taiwan's New President Is Taking a Page From the Reagan Playbook
I Can’t Stand These Democrats, Part 2
Oregon Movement to Join 'Greater Idaho' Picks up Steam
Pete Hegseth Reveals the Stakes, Need to 'Save' the Pentagon After Military Labeled...
Newsom Signs Radical Pro-Abortion Legislation in Response to Arizona’s Pro-Life Law
There's Been Some Real Red Flags About How the Bidens Are Handling Hunter's...
Jack Smith Files Gag Order Request Against Trump for Lashing Out Over 'Deadly...
Biden Campaign Gets Dismantled by Tim Scott for Dishonest Ad
Veterans Shaping America: Reflections on Memorial Day’s Political Impact
Pride’s 30-Day Insult to American Excellence
Israel Standing Alone Among the Nations of the World
Tipsheet

How Do New Yorkers Feel About Pro-Hamas Campus Chaos? Here's What a New Poll Shows.

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  May 27, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In a recent poll conducted by the Siena College Research Institute, the majority of New Yorkers expressed that they support police shutting down pro-Hamas demonstrations that have wreaked havoc on college campuses in recent weeks.

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Siena College surveyed 1,191 registered voters from May 13-15, asking them a series of 42 questions. The survey was conducted after the riot at Columbia University earlier this month. 

In the survey, 61 percent of registered voters in the Big Apple agreed that pro-Hamas protestors have “forgotten that Hamas started the war,” and that their demonstrations have reached the level of “ant-Semitism.”

Seventy percent of registered voters also said they support the police shutting down protests that have become too disorderly and destructive. 

Although most New Yorkers have shown distaste for the most unhinged pro-Hamas encampments being set up, 72 percent of voters said they still support the idea of students “peacefully demonstrating in support of those suffering in Gaza.” 

In a similar question, 62 percent of voters said they agree with pro-Hamas protesters' — and the Biden administration's — support of an “immediate ceasefire" that would allow Hamas to survive the war it started with its massacre on October 7. 

When asked if they thought New York State is on the right track or headed in the wrong direction, 62 percent of voters said they believe the state is headed in the wrong direction, and 69 percent of voters described the fiscal condition of the state in a negative manner. 

Recommended

Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 1) Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The results of the poll also showcase how the voters are feeling heading into the presidential election. Despite New York long being a deep blue state, 47 percent of voters said they would choose President Biden as the next presidential candidate, whereas 38 percent of voters said they would choose Donald Trump. 

“In a state that hasn’t voted for the GOP candidate for president since Ronald Reagan 40 years ago, and where Democrats hold a 26-point enrollment advantage over Republicans, Biden only leads Trump – whose negative favorability rating is not much worse than Biden’s – by a ‘narrow’ nine points,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 1) Kurt Schlichter
Pete Hegseth Reveals the Stakes, Need to 'Save' the Pentagon After Military Labeled Him an 'Extremist' Rebecca Downs
Biden Campaign Gets Dismantled by Tim Scott for Dishonest Ad Rebecca Downs
There's Been Some Real Red Flags About How the Bidens Are Handling Hunter's Upcoming Trial Rebecca Downs
Here's What Jason Kelce Told His Wife When She Was Talking About Harrison Butker's Speech Matt Vespa
A President Who Exalts Evil Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 1) Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement