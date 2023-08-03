'X' Logo Construction Atop Twitter HQ Forced to Halt Over Petty Permit Issues

Elon Musk's newly installed "X" sign atop the former Twitter headquarters in San Fransisco has already been removed after only four days because of the city's investigation into concerns about its structural safety and illumination, city officials told the Associated Press.

After the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection received reportedly 24 complaints over the weekend regarding the giant structure, they forced the "X" addition to halt until the company acquires the necessary permits. The required permit is supposed to ensure the “consistency with the historic nature of the building,” Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection, said. The old Twitter sign and blue bird have already been permanently removed. The AP also noted that San Fransisco police stopped workers because they hadn't taped off the sidewalk in case anything fell.

Since Musk bought Twitter last year, he has been working to rebrand the media app to his liking, and his announcement to change the name to "X" on July 23 combined with the building construction seem to be the final leaps for accomplishing just that. Although the sign gracing the roof of the social media giant's headquarters is bright, and apartment buildings look to be right across from it, San Fransisco residents can't help but wonder: Doesn't my crime-infested city have bigger fish to fry?

