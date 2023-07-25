Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies
Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art
Longtime Biden Aide and Friend of Hunter Worked With US Attorney on Hunter's...
Another GOP Contender Qualifies for First 2024 Primary Debate
Biden's Border Crisis Turns Deadly. Again.
Speaker McCarthy Drops Hint Over What He Might Consider Concerning Biden Bribery Allegatio...
Two Pranksters Troll 'Just Stop Oil' Traffic Jammers in the Most Hilarious Way...
DeSantis Involved in a Car Accident in Tennessee
Foreign Policy Woes Remain Glaring Weakness In Biden Re-Election Bid
Obamas' Personal Chef Drowns Paddle Boarding Near Former President’s Martha’s Vineyard Hom...
Why This Visit to China by a Private US Citizen Had to Be...
Dear Hollywood: Learn to Code
One Country Just Outlawed Irreversible Transgender Surgery
Hmm: White House Tweaks Talking Points on Previous Biden Scandal Denials
Tipsheet

CNN Gets a Reality Check on San Francisco's Shoplifting Problem

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 25, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

The shoplifting problem has become so bad in San Francisco that while reporting on the issue, CNN witnessed three thefts in the span of 30 minutes.

At the start of the segment heavy chains and padlocks are shown locking up the freezer section to prevent theft, just one example of the extreme measures stores are taking to protect their merchandise.

“This is just more icing on the cake telling us that rampant crime has become a regular part of life,” San Francisco resident Richie Greenberg told CNN.

“So typical that in the 30 minutes we were at this Walgreens, we watched three people, including this man, steal,” CNN's Kyung Lah followed up, showing footage of a young man walking out of the store, past their cameras, without paying. 

Recommended

Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies Katie Pavlich

Months earlier, CNN reported that the "numbers" don't support store claims that shoplifting is a national crisis.


Tags: SAN FRANCISCO CRIME LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies Katie Pavlich
Two Pranksters Troll 'Just Stop Oil' Traffic Jammers in the Most Hilarious Way Possible Julio Rosas
Hmm: White House Tweaks Talking Points on Previous Biden Scandal Denials Guy Benson
Someone Is Going to Get Killed Derek Hunter
Longtime Biden Aide and Friend of Hunter Worked With US Attorney on Hunter's Case Spencer Brown
The Inevitable Impeachment of Alleged President Joe Biden Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies Katie Pavlich