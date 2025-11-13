Farewell, Townhall

Dear Readers,

All good things must come to an end, and this surely has been a good thing. For the last 18 years -- since the very beginning of my career, in fact -- I have been employed by Salem Communications, the company that owns this website. I got my start as a local radio producer and weekend host in Chicago, where I also began my contributions to Townhall. Several years later, I was hired to move to the Washington, DC area to take on a larger role. For more than 15 years, I've served as Political Editor here, offering reporting, commentary and analysis on political news and world events. It's astonishing how quickly a decade-and-a-half has flown by in these eventful and consequential times. From the rise of the Tea Party in opposition to the Obama presidency, to Donald Trump's second term in office, it's been an honor to cover and comment on all of it, in this space. But now, I'm moving on.

I'm grateful to Marcus Brown and Dave Santrella for hiring me as a 22-year-old, just out of college. I cannot adequately express my appreciation for the great Hugh Hewitt, who gave me a national platform long before I'd earned one, and who has been a cherished mentor. I'm thankful to Jonathan Garthwaite for bringing me aboard full-time here at Townhall in 2010, and for being a wonderful boss ever since. I've been blessed with fantastic colleagues over the years; it will be impossible to name them all. But I'll think back fondly on my time working alongside Kevin, Chris, Christine, Dan, Leah, Storm, Matt, Micah, Rebecca, Conor, and so many others (my apologies for leaving anyone out). It has been a pleasure. To my dear friend Katie Pavlich, who has also recently stepped away: Congratulations on the legacy you've built, the leadership you've demonstrated, and the prodigious amount of work you've done. This place won't quite be the same without you.



And finally, to our audience, thank you. Thank you for reading, sharing, and commenting on my work over these many years. Thank you for your encouragement and positive feedback, as well as your disagreements, both polite and pointed. It has been a pleasure serving Townhall's readers for as long as I've had the opportunity to do so. If you'd like to continue following what I'm thinking and what I'm up to, please tune into Fox News, check out my radio program, and track my tweets. I'll leave you with a fond farewell -- and a 'stay tuned!'



Onward,

GB