So Long, Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The pro-illegal immigration, pro-crime Left had their fun while it lasted. "Maryland Father" Kilmar Abrego Garcia was -- outrageously -- ordered temporarily released over the weekend in Tennessee, and was reportedly headed back to his 'home' state. Ahead of his arrival, federal officials reportedly informed his attorney of their intention to deport him to Uganda in the days to come. Sure enough, Abrego Garcia was arrested by ICE officers on Monday morning. This is a welcome and necessary development. The fact that he even got to spend any number of hours at all walking free on American soil is a travesty, but it appears as though the situation has been rectified. I case you weren't following this chapter of the wider saga closely, here is a brief timeline of these developments, as relayed by Fox's Bill Melugin, starting late last month. Shots:

BREAKING: Maryland federal judge Paula Xinis has just issued an order that will block ICE from arresting “Maryland man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia upon his release on bail in Tennessee for his federal human trafficking charges. Judge Xinis is also ordering a 72 hour pause on any effort… pic.twitter.com/JKBfwnPrB8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 23, 2025

NEW: “Maryland Man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran illegal alien alleged MS-13 gang member charged with human trafficking, has been released from custody in TN & will head to Maryland to join his wife, who has repeatedly accused him in court of beating her. ICE is blocked… pic.twitter.com/YDT1SMvCy4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 22, 2025



Chasers:

BREAKING: Per DHS & ICE sources, this afternoon, DHS notified Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s counsel via email that ICE may deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda “no earlier than 72 hours from now”, & ICE is also ordering him to report to ICE’s Baltimore office on Monday. Notifications below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/CLQSm78JfX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 22, 2025

BREAKING: ICE has just arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia at his ICE Baltimore check in. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 25, 2025



It appears as though DHS narrowly abided by the judge's ruling, declining to arrest Abrego Garcia immediately upon his release, and giving his counsel the required time period of notice in advance of an expected deportation. In a statement published yesterday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote, "today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation. President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer." We will revisit several of these points below, but let's pause to acknowledge how much overt support this criminal alien has received from elected Democrats in recent days. It goes well beyond his favorite Senator, Chris Van Hollen, who famously flew to El Salvador to visit Abrego Garcia on a supposed 'rule of law' solidarity mission. Van Hollen notoriously spent no time at all comforting the family of constituent citizen Rachel Morin, who was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant in his state. Abrego Garcia's very brief moment of freedom was greeted with rapturous excitement among some on the Left. This is both appalling and beyond parody. Great news, crowed the Congressional 'Progressive' Caucus:

Great news. This Maryland father should never have been deported & detained by ICE in the first place.



CPC will continue fighting to free all who have been unjustly detained & end Trump’s war on our communities. https://t.co/ahNFYeVWSQ — Progressive Caucus (@USProgressives) August 22, 2025



The former chairwoman of said caucus gushed over the "fantastic news," explaining that she was "thrilled for Kilmar Abrego Garcia!" Others joined the twisted celebration. The aforementioned US Senator added this commentary to the discourse:

Despite Trump's efforts to defy our Constitution, the courts are upholding Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s due process rights. Following their ruling, I’m glad he’s finally returning to Maryland. He must be allowed to continue to assert his rights because when one person’s rights are… pic.twitter.com/PKGyEbxM9x — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) August 22, 2025



Van Hollen evidently believes this man "rightly belongs" at 'home' in Maryland, and seems to think he has a right to "defend himself in court." Wrong, twice over. Mr. Abrego Garcia belongs either in a prison cell, or deported away, or both. If he's being prosecuted in the United States (he faces a multi-count indictment), he must be able to defend himself, of course, but as an illegal immigrant, he has no special right to remain in the United States. This man should have been sent packing long ago. The Trump administration erred in deporting him specifically to his home country, in violation of a standing judicial order, which is why it was the appropriate course of action to temporarily return him to the US -- as distasteful as that may have been. But that box has now been checked. The rule of law has been upheld. And now another, vital component of enforcing and respecting the law is underway. Garcia is, indisputably, an illegal immigrant. He entered our country in violation of our laws. He is an adjudicated gang member, having received due process on multiple occasions. The fact that a judge said he couldn't be removed back to El Salvador because he feared recriminations from a rival gang is also solid proof of his gang affiliations.

There is other evidence on this point, as well, including alleged statements that he was involved in the murder of a rival gang-member's mother in his country of origin. That might explain why he said he feared for his life in El Salvador. He is also credibly accused of being part of a massive human trafficking ring, for which he has been indicted. Indeed, when he was pulled over in Tennessee with a car full of people with no luggage or identification, he was driving a car that belonged to a convicted human smuggler. That same federal indictment accuses Abrego Garcia of soliciting child pornography. This is also a man whose wife sought and received protective orders against him, on multiple occasions, due to his violent physical abuse. This is the person Democrats have chosen to champion. Van Hollen said Abrego Garcia deserves an apology. Other elected Democrats couldn't contain their fleeting glee when he ever so briefly exited federal custody. A political movement that will cheer on a criminal like this is deeply broken. It's not an exaggeration to call such people affirmatively pro-illegal immigration and pro-crime. If and when he's finally and lawfully re-deported, Kilmar Abrego Garcia should never set foot in the United States of America again, unless he's in handcuffs and sitting behind bars for his many alleged crimes. He has been elevated into a major figure by the activist Left, and he must be made an example of. I'll leave you with this reported detail:

Immigration officials said they intend to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda, after he declined an offer to be sent to Costa Rica in exchange for remaining in jail and pleading guilty to human smuggling charges, according to a Saturday court filing.



Read more:… pic.twitter.com/IDM1IQhXAv — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 23, 2025



It seems like Uganda is a choice. If that's where he ends up, perhaps he could pay the family of a prominent, pro-illegal immigration and pro-crime American political figure a visit. He may not have access to their walled compound, of course, but rules and barriers haven't deterred him before, have they?

