It's Official: Democrats Are Now an Anti-Israel Party

These numbers are highly disturbing yet unsurprising. Democratic voters' sympathies have dramatically shifted from pro-Israel to pro-Palestinian since October 7, 2023. On that terrible day, Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 people, including dozens of Americans, and took hundreds of hostages -- also including Americans. These acts of explicitly genocidal violence touched off a brutal war in which Hamas used civilians as human shields while operating their terrorism out of hospitals and schools. As a result, self-identified Democrats in the United States stampeded to turn against the Jewish state, the victims of the attack. Democrats are now are pro-Palestinian political party, and it's not even particularly close.

CNN's Harry Enten surveys the landscape:

"But look at the sea change! Now Democrats sympathize more with the Palestinians by 43 points! Oh my God! That is a change in the margin of 56 points over the course of just eight years...So all of a sudden, it's the pro-Palestinian position that actually reigns supreme in Democratic politics — not the Israeli position."

The Democrats might want to consider adopting a new motto: 'From the River to the Sea.' The party apparatus is now moving in the same direction:

'A Constituency of Anti-Semitism': North Carolina Democrats Pass Resolution Demanding Arms Embargo on Israelhttps://t.co/b2CJkxZ6Wn — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 30, 2025

The North Carolina Democratic Party on Saturday approved a resolution that calls for the federal government to impose an arms embargo on Israel, accusing the Jewish state of using U.S. military aid to commit genocide. The resolution—the first of its kind passed by a state Democratic Party—says that U.S. "military resources that have been made available to Israel through annual and emergency military aid have been used to commit the crime of genocide and other war crimes," according to WFAE. As a result, the resolution states, "the North Carolina Democratic Party supports an immediate embargo on all military aid, weapons shipments and military logistical support to Israel."

Of course they repeated the "genocide" lie. This is the party of Zohran Mamdani and Ilhan Omar now. The anti-Semitic rot is spreading. These details are disturbing:

The prestigious Nysmith School in Northern Virginia received a civil rights complaint Tuesday for allegedly expelling three Jewish students who faced anti-Semitic harassment and whom the school’s headmaster told to "toughen up" after they reported the conduct. The Nysmith School, known as one of the top 10 institutions in the country for students between kindergarten and eighth grade, allegedly expelled Brian Vazquez and Ashok Roy’s three Jewish children in March, after the parents complained about its "unwillingness to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of their 11-year-old daughter," according to a copy of the complaint the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law filed with Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares... The school "allowed anti-Semitism to take root in her class" over the course of several months, including with a social studies project that saw students promote Adolf Hitler as a "strong historical leader." That project "was shared with the entire school community" and contributed to "a pattern of persistent and severe anti-Semitic harassment," the complaint alleges. ...The parents notified Headmaster Kenneth R. Nysmith, the school’s owner and namesake, that the bullying began shortly after Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror spree and intensified in the following months. After the headmaster "decided to hang a Palestinian flag in the school gym, the harassment of their daughter grew more severe," according to the complaint. When the family raised the issue again with Nysmith earlier this year, he told them their daughter should "toughen up" and abruptly ended their meeting. Two days after that confrontation, on March 13 of this year, Nysmith allegedly informed the family by email "that all three children were expelled effective immediately, days before their mid-semester report cards, and long after the application periods for other local schools had passed." Children in the school allegedly placed "pro-Palestine stickers on school-issued laptops and lockers" and taunted the Jewish children for being "Israeli." Other kids described Jews as "baby killers" and said "they deserve to die because of what is happening in Gaza."

More details from the Free Beacon:

"The bullies told their daughter that everyone at the school is against Jews and Israel, which is why they hate you," the complaint alleges. "The other children also taunted her about the death of her uncle, saying that they were glad he died in the October 7th attack, even though he had died years earlier." ... Just weeks after that meeting, Vazquez and Roy learned that Nysmith had canceled the school’s "annual Holocaust program speaker because of his concern that the event might inflame emotions within the Nysmith School community in light of the Israel-Gaza conflict." ... Around that time, the school environment became even more hostile, the complaint says. The 11-year-old child "broke down in tears and said the bullying had become worse. The Palestinian flag provoked more aggressive bullying and harassment. Classmates cited it as evidence that ‘everyone hates Jews,’ taunting her that ‘we won’ and that the flag was proof that ‘nobody likes you.’" The family again contacted Nysmith to address the bullying, but were met with resistance. Nysmith, the complaint says, "dismissed their concerns and told them to tell their daughter to ‘toughen up.’"

Then the expelled the Jewish kids. Which sounds like a move the North Carolina Democratic Party would heartily endorse. Jews have long been overwhelmingly Democratic partisans. I wonder how many of them are looking around at the changing face of their party and wondering if they remain welcome -- or literally safe -- as Democrats. I'll leave you with the final score out of New York's mayoral primary. A blowout for the 'globalize the Intifada' candidate:

