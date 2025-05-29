Judicial Coup: SECOND Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs
You Won’t Believe What This Teacher Was Caught Saying About Trump in Class
Dan Bongino Says How FBI Will Prove Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide
Taxpayers Give Planned Parenthood 39% of Its Revenue: It’s Time to Permanently Defund...
Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question
Chaos Erupts Outside Immigration Court As Protesters Clash With Police
You Won't Believe Why This Black Journalist Quit WaPo's Editorial Board – Yes,...
The Judicial Coup Heats Up
Trump Pardons Former Army Officer Punished for Refusing Military's COVID Protocols
DEI Is Getting Swept Away at One of Nation's Top Universities
Patel Says Answer to This Major J6 Question May 'Surprise and Shock' Americans
Top Trump Aide: Immigration Officers Will Triple Arrests in the Coming Weeks
Activist Judge Forcing the Return of a Deported Guatemalan Illegal Alien to the...
Trump’s Middle East Tour: Economic Wins, Strategic Concerns, and Israel’s Precarious Posit...
Tipsheet

Surprise: SF Has Cooked Up Another Insane, Destructive Education 'Equity' Policy -- UPDATE: Killed

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | May 29, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

Voters in San Francisco -- yes, even San Francisco -- have their limits.  They've made this clear by recalling their radical pro-criminal District Attorney and electing several other less-insane local leaders, in an effort to reverse the city's crushing crime problem.  Thus far, better policies are yielding better results.  Imagine that.  They also threw out local multiple school board members, rebuking them for passing their time during the pandemic by locking children out of classrooms in acts of profound anti-science harm, while renaming empty school buildings as if it were some sort of Woke Olympics competition.  Despite irate parents demanding an end to such madness, San Francisco schools have appeared poised to to replace their grading system with an "equity"-focused scheme.  And it's just about as crazy as you thought or feared it might be (see update):

Advertisement


So-called "progressive" social experimenters cannot help themselves, contorting their weird racial obsessions and "fairness" fetish into twisted public policy.  This one would do such a disservice to these students.  Standards matter.  B's aren't A's.  F's aren't C's.  Attendance matters.  Homework matters.  Testing matters.  By watering everything down, they're robbing children of meaningful standards, and sacrificing competence and excellence on the altar of "equity."  Even a leftist Democratic Congressman is sounding the alarm over this terrible plan:

Recommended

Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question Jeff Charles
Advertisement


To his credit, Khanna also recently ripped another anti-excellence "equity" proposal in a different Bay Area district.  It seems like lots of terrible ideas are densely concentrated on the West Coast, and especially in this small geographical area in Northern California:


This is "equity" at work. It's an anti-student disgrace that does indeed assault excellence, in favor of a lowest-common-denominator approach that prizes equal outcomes over equal opportunities. It enshrines mediocrity, at best. Punishing success is a core tenet of "progressive" thinking. Relatedly, leftist journalist Scott Pelley just gave an overwrought, sneering, alarmist commencement address at Wake Forest last weekend.  Here's part of what he said:

Advertisement


His self-unawareness is off the charts. The 60 Minutes segment I reference in the tweet, by the way, is analyzed in greater depth here. It was astonishing. Pelley might want to watch his own show before spouting off about attacks on free speech. It must also be noted that some of the very worst assailants against free speech are universities themselves (Harvard especially), which he frames as similarly 'under attack.'  In reality, they are having taxpayer funding revoked because of their pervasive civil rights violations, their coddling of terrorism supporters, their illegal discrimination, and their actions such as rewarding students who do things like physically assault Jews.  Pelley works at CBS News, so when he inveighs against "grotesque false narratives," he should look inward.  Part of his embarrassing jeremiad included this tendentious defense of DEI: "Diversity is now described as illegal. Equity is to be shunned. Inclusion is a dirty word."  No, what is unacceptable is diversity and inclusion being weaponized into exclusion, discrimination and ideological indoctrination.  

But I very much do endorse the proposition of shunning equity, for reasons illustrated above.  Equity is a pro-discrimination project that spits in the face of equality, which should be a value.  Equity represents a perverted and toxic egalitarianism that very much should be rejected.  So should teachers union bosses like Randi Weingarten, who continue to spin and lie about their central role in inflicting lasting harm on millions of students during the pandemic.  She can invent self-serving fairy tales all she wants.  The truth remains the truth:

Advertisement


On a similar note, I'll leave you with this extremely belated admission from sermonizer and former/future presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg:


I prefer this acknowledgement to the alternative, to be sure, but Buttigieg was part of the problem:


Looking back at a catastrophic policy, and seeing it for what it is, isn't nearly as important as showing leadership when it could have made a difference.  Buttigieg is a human algorithm, seemingly designed to smoothly profess ideas that appeal to much of his political tribe.  Crossing them by speaking up on this when it could have improved the lives of children would have demonstrated competence and courage.  But there's no way he would have bucked the Dem base/Acela consensus when it mattered.  And indeed, he did not:  

Advertisement


His after-the-fact diagnosis, especially after it has indisputably harmed his political tribe electorally, isn't nearly as useful or impressive as real-time leadership would have been.

UPDATE - Horrendous policy killed, for now:


They're blaming the outcome on "misinformation," which is just perfect.  But it also suggests it may be back.

Tags: CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO EDUCATION SCHOOLS WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question Jeff Charles
If You Think the GOP Is Screwed Up, Check Out the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Patel Says Answer to This Major J6 Question May 'Surprise and Shock' Americans Leah Barkoukis
Former Rolling Stone Editor Does Not Hold Back on How He Feels About Jake Tapper's Book Matt Vespa
Chaos Erupts Outside Immigration Court As Protesters Clash With Police Jeff Charles
What a Lefty Podcast Host Said to Jake Tapper About His Son Is What Made Him Realize Why Dems Suck Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question Jeff Charles
Advertisement