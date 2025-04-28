DHS Touts 'Most Secure Border in American History'
The Final Minute Segment on '60 Minutes' Was Hilarious
Louisiana Lawmakers Want to Make It Harder for Wrongfully Convicted to Receive Compensatio...
George Orwell Warned Us About This — and Now They Are Saying It...
'Male Supremacism' Conference Spirals Into Open Call for Authoritarian Censorship
Brace Yourselves – Kamala Harris Has Some Things to Say About Trump
Trump Roasts New York Times, Washington Post in Savage Truth Social Post
AP Continues to Come Under Fire Over White House Correspondents' Dinner
CA Doesn’t Need to Be a One-Party State, Steve Hilton Says
VIP
New Study Reveals This Disturbing Fact About Medication Abortions
Is Axios for Real With This Piece on Columbus Day?
VIP
Red Flags: Tariffs, Economy Sink Trump Approval Across Multiple Polls
House Democrat Reveals He's Not Running for Reelection
Illinois Governor Declares, 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment of Peace'
Homan Responds to Claims That a 2-Year-Old American Was Deported to Honduras
Tipsheet

Former Wisconsin Prosecutor: The FBI's Arrest of That Judge Looks Legit, No One Is Above the Law

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | April 28, 2025 10:25 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

In case you missed it on Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a Milwaukee judge, alleging that she obstructed justice.  He posted on Twitter/X that Bureau agents had arrested Judge Hannah Dugan on obstruction charges "after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week."  Then came the broad-strokes details: "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest. Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public."  This development triggered apoplectic hysteria from the usual 'resistance' precincts and figures, with leftists rushing to defend the arrested judge and painting the Trump administration as dangerously authoritarian.  

Advertisement

If the FBI were arresting judges over adverse rulings, the critics would have a point.  But because the FBI appears to have arrested this judge because of her crimes, it would seem that the "Rule of Law" crowd -- who chanted 'no one is above the law' in unison for years about Donald Trump -- has found another asterisk to their "principles."  It's the Rules of Law theory in action, again.  One set of rules for the Left's enemies, and another set of rules for the Left.  Based on the actual law, however, and what's alleged by authorities, several legal experts are saying the arrest looks righteous -- and the judge's lawless actions, if proven, are absolutely illegal.  Here is a former Wisconsin prosecutor (now an attorney with the Wisconsin Institution for Law and Liberty) methodically laying out the facts.  After noting that the illegal immigrant in question was in court over a violent attack on two people, Dan Lennington offered his analysis, citing court documents:

Recommended

George Orwell Warned Us About This — and Now They Are Saying It Out Loud Jeff Charles
Advertisement


So this judge apparently threw a conniption fit, berating ICE agents, who were then lied to.  These are stunning accusations:


The former prosecutor notes that agents then had to engage in a public foot chase with the suspect, which presented an entirely unnecessary risk.  His conclusion:

This whole episode is absolutely outrageous. It is very common to execute arrest warrants inside a courthouse, especially by ICE officers. It is safe, controlled, and officers know that the arrestee will be unarmed. By secreting Flores-Ruiz out the back door, Judge Dugan put officers' safety at risk. She also ignored the due process needs of the VICTIMS of his crimes, who were there in the court because of the alleged domestic battery.  This violates victims' rights. Judge Dugan has been charged with two federal felony offenses. Obstruction and concealing a fugitive. Each carries 5 years max. She will be indicted by a Grand Jury. Prosecutors should use the process to interview all witnesses, and consider charging a conspiracy. From the facts alleged, it appears many people participated in this plan to obstruct justice. If true, they should all be charged & sentenced to prison. If allowed, this behavior will spread across the country to other judges who oppose federal immigration policy...These facts are from the sworn affidavit of the FBI agent filed in the criminal complaint. They are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Advertisement

That last emphasized point is important. This isn't some rumor.  This is a set of formal allegations laid out by the FBI in a criminal complaint, filed in a sworn affidavit, under penalty of perjury.  One of CNN's top legal commentators cut through the politicized huffing and puffing from "progressives," acknowledging that if the accusations are true, they represent "textbook" obstruction of justice.  If that's the case, no one is above the law, including law-breaking judges:


Notice the crowd in that shot.  The professional Left always has an instamob ready to drop everything and protest, even (or especially) on behalf of an alleged criminal.  And as we've been reminded just recently, yes, law-breaking judges absolutely exist and must be held to account:

Advertisement


As for the Wisconsin case, here are two more observations -- one legal, and one political:


Let's see how this case proceeds, and how the evidence plays out.  I'll leave you with this:


UPDATE - A few more:

Advertisement
Tags: WISCONSIN FBI ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

George Orwell Warned Us About This — and Now They Are Saying It Out Loud Jeff Charles
The Final Minute Segment on '60 Minutes' Was Hilarious Matt Vespa
What the Buffalo School System Is Doing Is Downright EVIL Tom Knighton
The White House Just Deployed a New Tactic Against the Media Katie Pavlich
Just Bomb Iran Already Kurt Schlichter
Brace Yourselves – Kamala Harris Has Some Things to Say About Trump Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
George Orwell Warned Us About This — and Now They Are Saying It Out Loud Jeff Charles
Advertisement