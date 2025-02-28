Hot New Leftist Attack on Elon Musk: Ew, He's an Immigrant!

The Left is flailing, and in the process, some real ugliness is spilling out. Rebecca noted yesterday that a Democratic Congresswoman launched a bizarre attack on Elon Musk, targeting Musk's status as an immigrant and naturalized citizen to the United States. "Mr. Musk has just been here 22 years," Rep. Marcy Kaptur said. "I always ask myself, with the damage he's doing here, when push comes to shove, which country is he loyalty to [sic]? South Africa? Canada? Or the United States? And I'll say it again, he's only been a citizen [for] 22 years." This is just nasty, old-fashioned nativism and disloyalty innuendo about an American who immigrated legally to our country and went through the lengthy and laborious process of becoming a citizen:

Rep Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) is now a nativist when it comes to Elon Musk: "When push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada, or the United States? Remember, he's only been a citizen for 22 years."





Evidently determined to be even dumber and more ignorant, Joy Behar of The View picked up this ball and ran with it:

Hateful, @JoyVBehar flaunts anti-immigrant bigotry against @ElonMusk.

She decries him because "the guy was not born in this country."

She falsely claims that, as a child, Musk was "pro-apartheid."

She calls him a "this foreigner, foreign agent," and "enemy of the United States."



"Oh really? How did he do that?" a flabbergasted Behar asked, when informed that Musk is actually a citizen of the United States. Through legal means, Joy. There's a whole process. Google it. It's amazing to watch some on the Left reflexively chant about how we're a 'nation of immigrants' when it comes to defending illegal immigrants -- up to an including opposing efforts to deport criminal aliens. But when it comes to an immigrant who became a naturalized citizen whose politics they oppose, the bigotry oozes out. Speaking of hate and Musk, I'll leave you with this, with a somewhat-related chart from Gallup to follow:

Far-left trans activist caught engaging in terrorism

GALLUP: Americans' trust in the mass media is at its lowest point in more than five decades.



And by the way, here's one from the 'nation of immigrants' film, for the road. Media organizations should really seek complete information about these alleged sob stories, lest they fall into this trap again:

NEW: On Monday, a Coachella city councilwoman gave a sobbing interview to local media after her husband was arrested in a WalMart parking lot by the FBI for ICE. "My family was just separated!" she cried out as she recorded the arrest.



Here's what she left out:



Her husband is a…



Per Melugin, "here's what she left out:"

Her husband is a previously deported Mexican illegal alien with a lengthy rap sheet of several felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance (meth) for sale, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, DUI, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to ICE.Isidro Jimenez-Ibanez is also now looking at prosecution for felony re-entry, as federal authorities are now charging him with violation of 8 USC 1326, illegal alien found in the US after deportation, which was the reason for his FBI/ICE arrest in the Coachella parking lot. The FBI had a criminal warrant signed by a federal magistrate when they arrested him. It is a felony to re-enter the US illegally after deportation, punishable by up to 2 years in prison on the first offense. A judge has since released him on bond.

The Behars of the world would valorize this 'victim' while demonizing Musk. Broken values.