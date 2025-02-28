The U.S.-Ukraine Critical Mineral Deal Has Arrived and So Has Zelenskyy
VIP
And With That Number, the Democrats Are the Party of Hamas and Antisemitism
Conservative Student Group Scores Incredible Victory Against Authoritarian Leftists on Col...
From Media Warfare to Terrorist Threats: The CCP’s Escalation Against Shen Yun on...
English Will Soon Become the Official US Language
Turner Announces HUD Will Terminate Zoning Rule Trump Once Said Would 'Destroy the...
Trump Nominates Hung Cao to Be Under Secretary of Navy
VIP
Some Employees at This Agency Are Getting Rehired After DOGE Cuts
Adam Schiff Just Put Out One of the Most Ridiculous Posts on Prices
Guess Who Jasmine Crockett Believes Weaponized the DOJ
29 Mexican Cartel Members Extradited to US for Prosecution
Are We Supposed to Feel Bad for KJP After Her Remarks at Harvard...
Over 20 DOGE Staffers Resigned This Week
Michael Moore Sounded Off on Trump’s Mass Deportations. The White House Just Fired...
Tipsheet

Hot New Leftist Attack on Elon Musk: Ew, He's an Immigrant!

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 28, 2025 12:30 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Left is flailing, and in the process, some real ugliness is spilling out.  Rebecca noted yesterday that a Democratic Congresswoman launched a bizarre attack on Elon Musk, targeting Musk's status as an immigrant and naturalized citizen to the United States. "Mr. Musk has just been here 22 years," Rep. Marcy Kaptur said.  "I always ask myself, with the damage he's doing here, when push comes to shove, which country is he loyalty to [sic]? South Africa? Canada? Or the United States?  And I'll say it again, he's only been a citizen [for] 22 years."  This is just nasty, old-fashioned nativism and disloyalty innuendo about an American who immigrated legally to our country and went through the lengthy and laborious process of becoming a citizen:

Advertisement


Evidently determined to be even dumber and more ignorant, Joy Behar of The View picked up this ball and ran with it:


"Oh really?  How did he do that?" a flabbergasted Behar asked, when informed that Musk is actually a citizen of the United States.  Through legal means, Joy.  There's a whole process.  Google it.  It's amazing to watch some on the Left reflexively chant about how we're a 'nation of immigrants' when it comes to defending illegal immigrants -- up to an including opposing efforts to deport criminal aliens.  But when it comes to an immigrant who became a naturalized citizen whose politics they oppose, the bigotry oozes out.   Speaking of hate and Musk, I'll leave you with this, with a somewhat-related chart from Gallup to follow:

Recommended

So, That's Why We Know So Little About Trump's Assassin Matt Vespa
Advertisement


And by the way, here's one from the 'nation of immigrants' film, for the road.  Media organizations should really seek complete information about these alleged sob stories, lest they fall into this trap again:


Per Melugin, "here's what she left out:"

Her husband is a previously deported Mexican illegal alien with a lengthy rap sheet of several felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance (meth) for sale, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, DUI, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to ICE.Isidro Jimenez-Ibanez is also now looking at prosecution for felony re-entry, as federal authorities are now charging him with violation of 8 USC 1326, illegal alien found in the US after deportation, which was the reason for his FBI/ICE arrest in the Coachella parking lot. The FBI had a criminal warrant signed by a federal magistrate when they arrested him. It is a felony to re-enter the US illegally after deportation, punishable by up to 2 years in prison on the first offense. A judge has since released him on bond.

Advertisement

The Behars of the world would valorize this 'victim' while demonizing Musk. Broken values.

Tags: THE VIEW ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Why We Know So Little About Trump's Assassin Matt Vespa
Adam Schiff Just Put Out One of the Most Ridiculous Posts on Prices Rebecca Downs
Guess Who Jasmine Crockett Believes Weaponized the DOJ Mia Cathell
Who Caused the Counter-Revolution? Victor Davis Hanson
Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked to Provide Evidence of GOP Cuts to Medicaid. His Answer Was a Train Wreck. Matt Vespa
Are We Supposed to Feel Bad for KJP After Her Remarks at Harvard Kennedy School? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That's Why We Know So Little About Trump's Assassin Matt Vespa
Advertisement