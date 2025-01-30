House Democrat: Of Course We Should Revoke Visas From Pro-Terrorism Foreign Students in the US

Well, let's see. If anyone is surprised by the Trump administration's pending actions on this front, they really shouldn't be. Trump talked about this sort of thing openly on the campaign trail. The woman who will be the federal government's top law enforcement official has endorsed it:

U.S. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi on students in the U.S. on visas who express support for Hamas: “I think their student visas need to be revoked.”



Bon voyage 🛫

pic.twitter.com/toT8MFhjSo — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 26, 2024



America's top diplomat has endorsed it:

"If you cannot come [into the United States] because you are a supporter of Hamas you should not be able to stay on a visa if you are a supporter of Hamas...we tend to be very forceful about that."



A strong statement from Secretary of State hopeful Marco Rubio.



Student visa… pic.twitter.com/TVXd2KsGtZ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 16, 2025



It's hard to quibble with that logic. Why on earth should open terrorism supporters, especially those who've violated university rules or broken laws, continue to enjoy the immense privilege of being in the United States? According to reports, per upcoming action from the new administration, that privilege will quite rightly be in jeopardy:

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order...instructing all federal agencies to identify civil and criminal authorities available to combat antisemitism — including finding ways to deport anti-Jewish activists who violated laws, The Post has learned. The order requires agency and department leaders to provide the White House with recommendations within 60 days and outlines plans for the Justice Department to investigate pro-Hamas graffiti and intimidation, including on college campuses , according to a document describing the order. The executive order calls for the deportation of resident aliens — including students with visas — who broke laws as part of anti-Israel protests following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, which sparked the invasion of Gaza, the document reviewed by The Post says.

We'll see how this 60-day review period goes, but there are surely quite a few candidates for visa revocation, given the disgraceful scenes across many campuses over the last year-and-a-half. What we know for certain is that there will be at least some bipartisan support for this initiative. Here's a Democratic New York congressman and rumored gubernatorial aspirant:

If you’re a student who is here on a visa and you’re breaking laws, committing crimes, and aligning with terrorist organizations that seek the destruction of the United States, you should have your visa revoked.



A visa is not a right but a privilege, and that privilege, once… pic.twitter.com/364rNXRYNN — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 29, 2025



I'd love to hear the argument against revoking student visas for avowedly pro-Hamas foreign nationals who've broken the law in their anti-Semitic agitations. People are welcome to make that case. I don't expect they'll be terribly successful in persuading many Americans. As an ongoing reminder, these are some of the very worst people society has to offer:

On the other side of the page, the terrorism supporters name individuals and businesses they’re tracking as part of their dark, anti-Semitic intimidation campaign https://t.co/opMmdNNInq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 29, 2025

Would any of these schools allow on-campus KKK chapters to exist at all, let alone chant overtly racist slogans while picketing, say, MLK day vigils & praising violence? SJP is a vile hate group. https://t.co/QJ09kkU65h — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 29, 2025



When Jew haters cheer on Hamas, wear their swag and chant their slogans, this — in addition to mass murder of civilians and sexual assault — is the sick, evil cause they're embracing:

“They tied me upside down like a rotisserie chicken.”



Freed Israeli hostage Amit Soussana, 40, has given a lengthy interview recounting her time in Hamas captivity in Gaza, which aired tonight on Israel's Channel 12.



This is a short segment from that interview.



Voiceover:… pic.twitter.com/Saa3e2jxhn — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) January 29, 2025



Western civilization has a deeply uncivilized problem — enemies within who don't even bother to disguise their bile:

At a pro-Palestinian rally in Australia, they chant ‘death to Australia’.



In Canada, they chant ‘death to Canada’.



In Germany, they chant ‘death to Germany’.



In the USA, they chant ‘death to America’.



Have you noticed a pattern?pic.twitter.com/bgWFWmi77p — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) January 27, 2025



The West must deal with this problem seriously, which takes leadership and resolve. Speaking of which, I'll leave you with this:

Outstanding.



It’s great to once again have a President who recognizes the difference between our allies like Israel and our enemies like Iran. https://t.co/uVxLbUe51g — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 29, 2025



UPDATE - May I offer these people as potential revocation and deportation targets?