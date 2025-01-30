Townhall Is Hiring!
Trump Buries Pete Buttigieg for Failed DOT Management
Trump Consoles the Nation After Horrific Plane Crash in DC
Kash Patel Explains How He’ll Reform the FBI
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster...
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster?
Priest Expertly Trolls the Left by Channeling Elon Musk During Speech
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip...
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has...
RFK Jr. Gets a Boost From Rand Paul After He Lectures Dem Colleagues...
Mazie Hirono Is Back at It With Her Weird Questioning
Deportation Raids Are Necessary and Righteous
Did You See WaPo's Front Page the Morning After the Deadly DC Plane...
Sean Duffy Speaks Out on Horrific Washington D.C. Plane and Helicopter Collision
Tipsheet

House Democrat: Of Course We Should Revoke Visas From Pro-Terrorism Foreign Students in the US

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  January 30, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Well, let's see. If anyone is surprised by the Trump administration's pending actions on this front, they really shouldn't be. Trump talked about this sort of thing openly on the campaign trail.  The woman who will be the federal government's top law enforcement official has endorsed it:

Advertisement


America's top diplomat has endorsed it:


It's hard to quibble with that logic. Why on earth should open terrorism supporters, especially those who've violated university rules or broken laws, continue to enjoy the immense privilege of being in the United States? According to reports, per upcoming action from the new administration, that privilege will quite rightly be in jeopardy:

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order...instructing all federal agencies to identify civil and criminal authorities available to combat antisemitism — including finding ways to deport anti-Jewish activists who violated laws, The Post has learned.  The order requires agency and department leaders to provide the White House with recommendations within 60 days and outlines plans for the Justice Department to investigate pro-Hamas graffiti and intimidation, including on college campuses , according to a document describing the order. The executive order calls for the deportation of resident aliens — including students with visas — who broke laws as part of anti-Israel protests following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, which sparked the invasion of Gaza, the document reviewed by The Post says.

Recommended

Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip Up Kash Patel Jeff Charles
Advertisement

We'll see how this 60-day review period goes, but there are surely quite a few candidates for visa revocation, given the disgraceful scenes across many campuses over the last year-and-a-half.  What we know for certain is that there will be at least some bipartisan support for this initiative.  Here's a Democratic New York congressman and rumored gubernatorial aspirant:


I'd love to hear the argument against revoking student visas for avowedly pro-Hamas foreign nationals who've broken the law in their anti-Semitic agitations. People are welcome to make that case. I don't expect they'll be terribly successful in persuading many Americans. As an ongoing reminder, these are some of the very worst people society has to offer:

Advertisement


When Jew haters cheer on Hamas, wear their swag and chant their slogans, this — in addition to mass murder of civilians and sexual assault — is the sick, evil cause they're embracing:


Western civilization has a deeply uncivilized problem — enemies within who don't even bother to disguise their bile:


The West must deal with this problem seriously, which takes leadership and resolve. Speaking of which, I'll leave you with this:

Advertisement


UPDATE - May I offer these people as potential revocation and deportation targets?

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ANTI-SEMITISM COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES DEPORTATION ISRAEL MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip Up Kash Patel Jeff Charles
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster? Matt Vespa
RFK Jr. Gets a Boost From Rand Paul After He Lectures Dem Colleagues About Settled Science Leah Barkoukis
Trump Buries Pete Buttigieg for Failed DOT Management Katie Pavlich
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip Up Kash Patel Jeff Charles
Advertisement